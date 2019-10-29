FARMINGTON – The Navajo Prep Lady Eagles are district volleyball champions once again.
Prep swept Thoreau (25-16, 25-16, 25-18) on the road tonight to win the District 1-3A title outright.
The Lady Eagles improved to 12-7, 8-1 in district play. Prep will conclude the regular season at home 6 p.m. Oct. 31 against Zuni.
Kirtland sweeps Aztec in volleyball
The Lady Broncos topped the Lady Tigers in straight sets (25-22, 25-8, 25-16) tonight at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.
Kirtland Central improved to 13-5, 7-2 in District 1-4A. Aztec's now 5-15, 0-9 in District 1-4A.
La Cueva sweeps Piedra Vista in volleyball
LC cruised to a straight-set victory (25-12, 25-7, 25-22) tonight at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington, clinching the District 2-5A title outright.
The Lady Bears are now 16-1, 7-0 in district play. The Lady Panthers are now 6-13, 1-6 in district.
