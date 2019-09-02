Tuesday
Aztec vs. Wingate, 6 p.m.
Kirtland Central at Grants, 6 p.m.
Navajo Prep at Capital, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Newcomb vs. Cottonwood Classical Prep, 5 p.m.
Thursday
Farmington at Durango, Colorado, 6 p.m.
Newcomb vs. Aztec, 6 p.m.
Friday
Piedra Vista Invitational (Day 1), TBA
Saturday
Piedra Vista Invitational (Day 2), TBA
September 10
Aztec vs. Dulce, 6 p.m.
Farmington vs. Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 6:30 p.m.
Newcomb at Rehoboth Christian tournament (Day 1), TBA
September 11
Navajo Prep vs. Miyamura, 6 p.m.
Newcomb at Rehoboth Christian tournament (Day 2), TBA
September 12
Aztec vs. Montezuma-Cortez, Colorado, 6 p.m.
Newcomb at Rehoboth Christian tournament (Day 3), TBA
September 13
Farmington, PV, Bloomfield and Aztec at Santa Fe Tournament (Day 1), TBA
Newcomb at Rehoboth Christian tournament (Day 4), TBA
September 14
Farmington, PV, Bloomfield and Aztec at Santa Fe Tournament (Day 2), TBA
Newcomb at Rehoboth Christian tournament (Day 5), TBA
September 17
Newcomb vs. Shiprock-Northwest, 5 p.m.
Shiprock vs. Navajo Prep, 6 p.m.
Bloomfield vs. Montezuma-Cortez, Colorado, 6 p.m.
Piedra Vista at Durango, Colorado, 6 p.m.
September 18
Navajo Prep vs. Gallup, 6 p.m.
September 19
Aztec at Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 6 p.m.
Farmington vs, Bayfield, Colorado, 6:30 p.m.
September 20
Kirtland Central at Sandia Prep tournament (Day 1), TBA
Navajo Prep, Shiprock at Santa Fe Indian School Invitational (Day 1), TBA
September 21
Kirtland Central at Sandia Prep tournament (Day 2), TBA
Navajo Prep, Shiprock at Santa Fe Indian School (Day 2), TBA
Bloomfield at Escalante, 6 p.m.
September 24
Newcomb vs. Rehoboth Christian, 5 p.m.
Kirtland Central vs. Piedra Vista, 6 p.m.
Shiprock at Wingate, 6 p.m.
September 26
Farmington, PV at Rio Rancho tournament (Day 1), TBA
Shiprock at Monument Valley, Arizona tournament (Day 1), TBA
Newcomb at Ramah, 5 p.m.
Bloomfield vs. Belen, 6 p.m.
September 27
Farmington, PV at Rio Rancho tournament (Day 2), TBA
Shiprock at Monument Valley, Arizona tournament (Day 2), TBA
