PHOTOS: Farmington vs. Durango volleyball | Aug. 27
Farmington's Chloe Finch taps the ball over the net for a quick kill against Durango Tuesday's volleyball match at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
Farmington's Chloe Finch taps the ball over the net for a quick kill against Durango Tuesday's volleyball match at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Durango's Emmy Romero passes the ball back toward the net against Farmington during Tuesday's volleyball match at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
Durango's Emmy Romero passes the ball back toward the net against Farmington during Tuesday's volleyball match at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Farmington's Gracie Cavanaugh sends the ball over the net for a kill against Durango's Kyle Rowland (12) and Sydney Summers (6) during Tuesday's volleyball match at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
Farmington's Gracie Cavanaugh sends the ball over the net for a kill against Durango's Kyle Rowland (12) and Sydney Summers (6) during Tuesday's volleyball match at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Durango's Millie O'Ketter watches the ball hit the floor during Tuesday's volleyball match at Farmington High School.
Durango's Millie O'Ketter watches the ball hit the floor during Tuesday's volleyball match at Farmington High School. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Farmington's Kaimana Sais hits the ball for a kill against Durango's Millie O'Ketter (10) and Grace Caldwell (5) during Tuesday's volleyball match at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
Farmington's Kaimana Sais hits the ball for a kill against Durango's Millie O'Ketter (10) and Grace Caldwell (5) during Tuesday's volleyball match at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Tuesday

    Aztec vs. Wingate, 6 p.m.

    Kirtland Central at Grants, 6 p.m.

    Navajo Prep at Capital, 6 p.m.

    Wednesday

    Newcomb vs. Cottonwood Classical Prep, 5 p.m.

    Thursday

    Farmington at Durango, Colorado, 6 p.m.

    Newcomb vs. Aztec, 6 p.m.

    Friday

    Piedra Vista Invitational (Day 1), TBA

    Saturday

    Piedra Vista Invitational (Day 2), TBA

    September 10

    Aztec vs. Dulce, 6 p.m.

    Farmington vs. Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 6:30 p.m.

    Newcomb at Rehoboth Christian tournament (Day 1), TBA

    September 11

    Navajo Prep vs. Miyamura, 6 p.m.

    Newcomb at Rehoboth Christian tournament (Day 2), TBA

    September 12

    Aztec vs. Montezuma-Cortez, Colorado, 6 p.m.

    Newcomb at Rehoboth Christian tournament (Day 3), TBA

    September 13

    Farmington, PV, Bloomfield and Aztec at Santa Fe Tournament (Day 1), TBA

    Newcomb at Rehoboth Christian tournament (Day 4), TBA

    September 14

    Farmington, PV, Bloomfield and Aztec at Santa Fe Tournament (Day 2), TBA

    Newcomb at Rehoboth Christian tournament (Day 5), TBA

    September 17

    Newcomb vs. Shiprock-Northwest, 5 p.m.

    Shiprock vs. Navajo Prep, 6 p.m.

    Bloomfield vs. Montezuma-Cortez, Colorado, 6 p.m.

    Piedra Vista at Durango, Colorado, 6 p.m.

    September 18

    Navajo Prep vs. Gallup, 6 p.m.

    September 19

    Aztec at Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 6 p.m.

    Farmington vs, Bayfield, Colorado, 6:30 p.m.

    September 20

    Kirtland Central at Sandia Prep tournament (Day 1), TBA

    Navajo Prep, Shiprock at Santa Fe Indian School Invitational (Day 1), TBA

    September 21

    Kirtland Central at Sandia Prep tournament (Day 2), TBA

    Navajo Prep, Shiprock at Santa Fe Indian School (Day 2), TBA

    Bloomfield at Escalante, 6 p.m.

    September 24

    Newcomb vs. Rehoboth Christian, 5 p.m.

    Kirtland Central vs. Piedra Vista, 6 p.m.

    Shiprock at Wingate, 6 p.m.

    September 26

    Farmington, PV at Rio Rancho tournament (Day 1), TBA

    Shiprock at Monument Valley, Arizona tournament (Day 1), TBA

    Newcomb at Ramah, 5 p.m.

    Bloomfield vs. Belen, 6 p.m.

    September 27

    Farmington, PV at Rio Rancho tournament (Day 2), TBA

    Shiprock at Monument Valley, Arizona tournament (Day 2), TBA

    Lady broncos capitalize on Service errors and attacking errors by Prep en route to a 4-set win in Thursday's opener at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times

    PHOTOS: Navajo Prep vs. Kirtland Central volleyball | Aug. 22
    Kirtland Central's Kayleigh Cadman gets a dig against Navajo Prep during Thursday's volleyball match at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
    Kirtland Central's Kayleigh Cadman gets a dig against Navajo Prep during Thursday's volleyball match at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Kirtland Central's Tatyana Benally hits the ball for a kill against Navajo Prep's Akua Carr during Thursday's volleyball match at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
    Kirtland Central's Tatyana Benally hits the ball for a kill against Navajo Prep's Akua Carr during Thursday's volleyball match at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Navajo Prep's Lanaya Harrison passes the ball to teammate Akua Carr (12) against Kirtland Central during Thursday's volleyball match at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
    Navajo Prep's Lanaya Harrison passes the ball to teammate Akua Carr (12) against Kirtland Central during Thursday's volleyball match at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Kirtland Central celebrates winning a point against Navajo Prep during Thursday's volleyball match at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
    Kirtland Central celebrates winning a point against Navajo Prep during Thursday's volleyball match at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Navajo Prep's Hailey Martin serves the ball against Kirtland Central during Thursday's volleyball match at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
    Navajo Prep's Hailey Martin serves the ball against Kirtland Central during Thursday's volleyball match at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
