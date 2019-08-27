CLOSE
PHOTOS: Farmington vs. Durango boys soccer | Aug. 27
Farmington's Jaren Ulibarri looks to throw the ball in bounds to teammates against Durango during Tuesday's boys soccer match at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington.
Farmington's Jaren Ulibarri looks to throw the ball in bounds to teammates against Durango during Tuesday's boys soccer match at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Farmington's Will Knight goes on the attack in transition against Durango during Tuesday's boys soccer match at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington.
Farmington's Will Knight goes on the attack in transition against Durango during Tuesday's boys soccer match at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Farmington's Broden Cahoon and Durango's Arlison Reyes chase after the ball during Tuesday's boys soccer match at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington.
Farmington's Broden Cahoon and Durango's Arlison Reyes chase after the ball during Tuesday's boys soccer match at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    PHOTOS: Farmington vs. Durango volleyball | Aug. 27
    Farmington's Chloe Finch taps the ball over the net for a quick kill against Durango Tuesday's volleyball match at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
    Farmington's Chloe Finch taps the ball over the net for a quick kill against Durango Tuesday's volleyball match at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Durango's Emmy Romero passes the ball back toward the net against Farmington during Tuesday's volleyball match at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
    Durango's Emmy Romero passes the ball back toward the net against Farmington during Tuesday's volleyball match at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Farmington's Gracie Cavanaugh sends the ball over the net for a kill against Durango's Kyle Rowland (12) and Sydney Summers (6) during Tuesday's volleyball match at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
    Farmington's Gracie Cavanaugh sends the ball over the net for a kill against Durango's Kyle Rowland (12) and Sydney Summers (6) during Tuesday's volleyball match at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Durango's Millie O'Ketter watches the ball hit the floor during Tuesday's volleyball match at Farmington High School.
    Durango's Millie O'Ketter watches the ball hit the floor during Tuesday's volleyball match at Farmington High School. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Farmington's Kaimana Sais hits the ball for a kill against Durango's Millie O'Ketter (10) and Grace Caldwell (5) during Tuesday's volleyball match at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
    Farmington's Kaimana Sais hits the ball for a kill against Durango's Millie O'Ketter (10) and Grace Caldwell (5) during Tuesday's volleyball match at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
      FARMINGTON – Farmington and Piedra Vista opened the 2019 volleyball season on a rough note.

      The Lady Scorpions lost a five-set battle (25-27, 25-20, 12-25, 25-21, 10-15) to Durango tonight at Scorpion Arena, while the Lady Panthers fell to Bayfield in straight sets (14-25, 9-25, 19-25) tonight at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.

      FHS fought back to force a fifth set, but a couple too many hits clipped the net and led to Durango points.

      Farmington (0-1) will play at 6 p.m. Thursday at Kirtland Central, while PV (0-1) will host the Piedra Vista Invitational next weekend.

      FHS boys, Prep girls drop soccer home openers

      Gallup beat Prep 3-1 at Eagle Stadium in Farmington. Kalieyah Boyd scored Prep’s lone goal with 10 minutes left in regulation.

      Elsewhere, Durango beat Farmington 6-0 at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington.

      The FHS boys (0-2) will host Bloomfield at 6 p.m. Thursday, while the Prep girls (0-4) will play at 4 p.m. Friday at Santa Fe Indian School.

      PHOTOS: Navajo Prep vs. Gallup girls soccer | Aug. 27
      Navajo Prep's Mya Benally goes on the attack against Gallup's Alicia Retana during Tuesday's girls soccer match at Eagle Stadium in Farmington.
      Navajo Prep’s Mya Benally goes on the attack against Gallup’s Alicia Retana during Tuesday’s girls soccer match at Eagle Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
      Navajo Prep's Holly Walker and Gallup's Sydney Hammer chase after the ball during Tuesday's girls soccer match at Eagle Stadium in Farmington.
      Navajo Prep’s Holly Walker and Gallup’s Sydney Hammer chase after the ball during Tuesday’s girls soccer match at Eagle Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
      Gallup's Kennedy Smiley charges toward the box against Navajo Prep during Tuesday's girls soccer match at Eagle Stadium in Farmington.
      Gallup’s Kennedy Smiley charges toward the box against Navajo Prep during Tuesday’s girls soccer match at Eagle Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
      Navajo Prep's Sidney Arthur (25) looks to gain control of the ball against Gallup during Tuesday's girls soccer match at Eagle Stadium in Farmington.
      Navajo Prep’s Sidney Arthur (25) looks to gain control of the ball against Gallup during Tuesday’s girls soccer match at Eagle Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
      Gallup's Lizbeth Sanchez clears the ball against Navajo Prep's Mya Benally during Tuesday's girls soccer match at Eagle Stadium in Farmington.
      Gallup’s Lizbeth Sanchez clears the ball against Navajo Prep’s Mya Benally during Tuesday’s girls soccer match at Eagle Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
