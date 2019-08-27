Farmington's Gracie Cavanaugh sends the ball over the net for a kill against Durango's Kyle Rowland (12) and Sydney Summers (6) during Tuesday's volleyball match at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Farmington's Kaimana Sais hits the ball for a kill against Durango's Millie O'Ketter (10) and Grace Caldwell (5) during Tuesday's volleyball match at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
FARMINGTON – Farmington and Piedra Vista opened the 2019 volleyball season on a rough note.
The Lady Scorpions lost a five-set battle (25-27, 25-20, 12-25, 25-21, 10-15) to Durango tonight at Scorpion Arena, while the Lady Panthers fell to Bayfield in straight sets (14-25, 9-25, 19-25) tonight at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.
FHS fought back to force a fifth set, but a couple too many hits clipped the net and led to Durango points.
Farmington (0-1) will play at 6 p.m. Thursday at Kirtland Central, while PV (0-1) will host the Piedra Vista Invitational next weekend.
FHS boys, Prep girls drop soccer home openers
Gallup beat Prep 3-1 at Eagle Stadium in Farmington. Kalieyah Boyd scored Prep’s lone goal with 10 minutes left in regulation.
Elsewhere, Durango beat Farmington 6-0 at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington.
The FHS boys (0-2) will host Bloomfield at 6 p.m. Thursday, while the Prep girls (0-4) will play at 4 p.m. Friday at Santa Fe Indian School.
