Piedra Vista's Tayln Miller signs her letter of intent on Tuesday to continue her volleyball career at newly-formed Park University west campus in Gilbert, Arizona.

FARMINGTON – Tayln Miller looks to leave a lasting mark as Park University's volleyball program branches out west.

The Piedra Vista outside hitter, who tallied 138 kills and 154 digs this past season, will give the newly-formed program immediate depth shuffling back-and-forth on the floor after signing with the Buccaneers today via athletic scholarship.

Park University's main campus, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program, is located in Parkville, Missouri.

The school's west campus, which opened in October and is located in Gilbert, Arizona, will open its inaugural athletics campaign this fall. It is applying for NAIA membership effective for the 2020-2021 season.

"It's really cool being a first-time school, having the opportunity to lead the team and leave a legacy," Miller said.

Miller said she learned that the program's Arizona team will have the chance to compete against other NAIA teams like the main campus, whose team name is the Pirates.

Although Miller is primarily an offensive-minded player, she also looks to help the Buccaneers with setting up different plays front and back.

"It's really just (about) moving from one play to the next," Miller said. "You need to be able to just do everything, really, to be a well-rounded player."

Going forward, Miller said there isn't one particular thing she wants improve on, but she looks to fine-tune different aspects of her game.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577.