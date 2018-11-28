JJ Curry will continue athletic career at Texas school

Buy Photo Farmington's JJ Curry signs her letter of intent on Wednesday to continue her volleyball career at Frank Phillips College, located in Borger, Texas. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)Buy Photo

FARMINGTON — Farmington's JJ Curry sought to continue her volleyball career at a consistently strong program, and she quickly found that in Frank Phillips College.

"They've been pretty good over the past few years. They've actually won a couple (conference) championships," said Curry, who signed with FPC today via full-ride scholarship.

Curry also said FPC, a National Junior College Athletic Association program located in Borger, Texas, sought a middle hitter who is well rounded and has a strong volleyball IQ.

Curry tallied a team-high 79 blocks, as well as 176 kills, 111 digs and 16 service aces this season.

"I'm pretty good at reading the hitter (defensively). I'm pretty quick at the net, and I think that helps," Curry said. "I (also) swing pretty aggressively (on offense), but I try to be smart about where I put the ball."

Curry said she wants to be proactive targeting more out-of-reach gaps on the hitting end. On defense, she said she wants to move and recognize plays even faster at the net.

After a year or two at FPC, Curry said she hopes to transfer to an NCAA Division I or Division II program.

Piedra Vista's Sam Harris signed her letter of intent on Tuesday to continue her volleyball career at Dakota College at Bottineau in Bottineau, N.D. (Photo: Leslie Ostreim, DCB Athletics)

PV setter signs with Dakota College at Bottineau

The Lady Panthers' Sam Harris signed her letter of intent on Tuesday to join the Ladyjacks' volleyball program.

Harris had 695 assists, 113 digs, 64 blocks, 40 service aces and 30 kills this past season.

DCB is a National Junior College Athletic Association program located in Bottineau, North Dakota.