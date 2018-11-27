Co-players of the year
Reigan Weaver, Aztec
Kambree Pierro, Kirtland Central
Coach of the year
Nadia Begay-Watson, Kirtland Central
First-team and second-team All-District players
Outside hitter
Gabrianna White-David, Kirtland Central
Madison Hyatt, Miyamura
Mariah Livingston, Miyamura
Hailey Long, Gallup
Halle Payne, Bloomfield
Middle hitter
Kambree Pierro, Kirtland Central
Jordan Joe, Gallup
Reigan Weaver, Aztec
Evette Lansing, Shiprock
Defensive specialist/libero
Avery Begay, Kirtland Central
Matejka Abeita, Miyamura
Liz Cox, Aztec
Setter
Peanut Dryden, Kirtland Central
All-District honorable mentions
Outside hitter
Tatelyn Manheimer, Kirtland Central
Trinity Pollock, Aztec
Carley Smith, Aztec
Felisha Begay, Gallup
Grace Giron, Miyamura
Sierra Munoz, Bloomfield
Middle hitter
Siigrid Lii'bilnaghahi, Kirtland Central
Candace Patterson, Kirtland Central
Tanaysha Walker, Miyamura
Lillian Lewis, Miyamura
Chenoah Hildreth, Miyamura
Katie Waresback, Bloomfield
Defensive specialist/libero
Jaylynn Nakai, Aztec
Shalayna Thomas, Gallup
Chauntae Scott, Miyamura
Madison Charleston, Shiprock
Sanaa Keeswood, Shiprock
Setter
Shaizleyah Harrison, Aztec
Madison Edwards, Aztec
Shaylee Charley Bloomfield
Mikayla Bowie, Gallup
Lynda Mike, Gallup
