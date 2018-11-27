LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Co-players of the year

Reigan Weaver, Aztec

Kambree Pierro, Kirtland Central

Coach of the year

Nadia Begay-Watson, Kirtland Central

First-team and second-team All-District players

Outside hitter

Gabrianna White-David, Kirtland Central

Madison Hyatt, Miyamura

Mariah Livingston, Miyamura

Hailey Long, Gallup

Halle Payne, Bloomfield

Middle hitter

Kambree Pierro, Kirtland Central

Jordan Joe, Gallup

Reigan Weaver, Aztec

Evette Lansing, Shiprock

Defensive specialist/libero

Avery Begay, Kirtland Central

Matejka Abeita, Miyamura

Liz Cox, Aztec

Setter

Peanut Dryden, Kirtland Central

All-District honorable mentions

Outside hitter

Tatelyn Manheimer, Kirtland Central

Trinity Pollock, Aztec

Carley Smith, Aztec

Felisha Begay, Gallup

Grace Giron, Miyamura

Sierra Munoz, Bloomfield

Middle hitter

Siigrid Lii'bilnaghahi, Kirtland Central

​​​​​​​Candace Patterson, Kirtland Central

Tanaysha Walker, Miyamura

Lillian Lewis, Miyamura

Chenoah Hildreth, Miyamura

​​​​​​​Katie Waresback, Bloomfield

Defensive specialist/libero

Jaylynn Nakai, Aztec

​​​​​​​Shalayna Thomas, Gallup

​​​​​​​Chauntae Scott, Miyamura

​​​​​​​Madison Charleston, Shiprock

​​​​​​​Sanaa Keeswood, Shiprock

Setter

Shaizleyah Harrison, Aztec

Madison Edwards, Aztec

Shaylee Charley Bloomfield

Mikayla Bowie, Gallup

​​​​​​​Lynda Mike, Gallup

