Aztec's Helen Moore signs with Park University women's track and field

AZTEC — Helen Moore looks to be a steady presence long term for Park University’s women’s track program, which is currently stocking up on runners for the hurdles.

The Aztec hurdler, who signed an athletic scholarship with the Buccaneers Tuesday, said her ability to perform under pressure will help Park, especially in the tougher meets near season’s end.

"Pressure definitely makes me run faster and helps a lot," Moore said.

Moore said she's working on keeping her arms straight and steady as she jumps and runs. That way, she won't lose momentum approaching the finish line.

Park University is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program located in Gilbert, Ariz.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports and business for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577, mhollinshead@daily-times.com and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e