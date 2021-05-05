Aztec's Hallie Armstrong signs with Park University track and field

AZTEC — Aztec's Hallie Armstrong looks to contribute right away in two key areas while with Park University's track and field program.

Armstrong will compete in the 400-meter hurdles and the long jump while at Park University.

"My speed's a big factor. Just the fact that I can hurdle, a lot of people can't hurdle. It's a hard thing," said Armstrong, who signed with the Buccaneers on an athletic scholarship on Wednesday. "My drive and my speed should take me places."

Park University's a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program in Gilbert, Arizona.

Armstrong placed third in the 300-meter hurdles at the 2018 state track and field championships when Aztec was in Class 5A, and she also placed seventh overall at state in the long jump competition that same year. Armstrong also placed in the top eight in both the 100 and 300-meter hurdles at state back in 2017.

Going forward, Armstrong said she will keep working on her stamina to improve her stoppage time in the 400-meter hurdles.

