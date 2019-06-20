CLOSE

Buy Photo Navajo Prep's Tyrese Begay signs his national letter of intent on Thursday to continue his cross country and track career at Ottawa University in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON – Fresh off state championship appearances in 3A’s 100 and 200-meter dash events, Navajo Prep sprinter Tyrese Begay looks to again be dangerously quick off the line running track and cross country at Ottawa University.

“What I’d bring most is my strength and endurance. I try to get that quick start from the starting line,” said Begay, who signed with the Spirit today via athletic scholarship.

Although he didn’t get out of the preliminary round in the 100-meter dash, Begay made the finals in the 200-meter dash and placed sixth overall in 23.63 seconds.

Begay will help Ottawa, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program in Surprise, Arizona, with his acceleration while competing in track.

“It’s just (about) the quick feet getting out of those blocks right (from) the get-go, once that gun goes off,” said Begay, who has family nearby in the Phoenix area.

In cross country, Ottawa will use Begay for long-distance speed.

Going forward, Begay said he’s going to work on getting that next big burst approaching the finish line. Begay also said he needs to work on extending his strides out further.

And after a year or two at Ottawa, Begay said he hopes to transfer to a larger NCAA program.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 or on Twitter at @MattH_717.