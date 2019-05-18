CLOSE Kirtland Central runner ends high school career with back-to-back blue trophies in the boys 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs Saturday in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

ALBUQUERQUE — Kashon Harrison didn’t hold back.

Once he began breaking off from the pack, the Kirtland Central runner made one last thrust around midway through the second lap in today’s 4A boys 1,600-meter run, pulling ahead for good.

And he won with ease, cementing his legacy among New Mexico’s distance running elites with back-to-back state titles in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter races.

“That was one of my goals, too, for having been part of something that where people will remember you and (that I can) leave a mark behind. Hopefully, everyone will be inspired by me,” Harrison said.

Harrison already won Friday’s 3,200-meter run in nine minutes, 26.42 seconds, beating second-place Duncan Fuehne of Los Alamos by 22.97 seconds. He then won the 1,600-meter run at 4:21.32, again beating Fuehne by 8.08 seconds.

Buy Photo Kirtland Central's Kashon Harrison pulls far ahead of the pack entering the final lap of the 4A boys 1,600-meter run during Saturday's state track and field championships in Albuquerque. Harrison won back-to-back state titles in both the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Harrison’s two titles were the latest in a laundry list of accolades.

He’s already secured four district titles, two state titles and two third-team All-American honors in cross country.

Once again, Harrison retreated to a place that doesn’t require outside competition: within himself.

Calm and collected, he gave himself the internal light to just go, generated that extra burst of energy and pulled ahead.

“I was basically at that point (in the second lap),” Harrison said.

It was already long over as neared the fourth and final lap.

That’s the bar Harrison sets for himself, every time.

“I’m always going to look back on it in a way where I leave mark for people who are willing to make the sacrifice in order to get what they want,” Harrison said.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577.