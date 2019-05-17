LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

ALBUQUERQUE – Kiara Quezada again reigned supreme atop the state pole vault scene after winning her third straight title today in Albuquerque, but it soon became a formality.

After securing a new Class 5A state record of 12 feet, zero inches, breaking her own previous state championship record of 11-7 set in 2018, she immediately turned her attention to finally getting the all-time state record of 12-5.

Quezada had three good attempts at it, but ultimately couldn't quite get it done.

"It does suck, but I still got my (new 5A pole vault) record. I still have a big name in New Mexico sports," Quezada said. "It's just not as sweet as I wanted it to be, but it's still a good win."

The first two times, she hit the bar while catapulting over to the other end.

The third time, she planted and ascended up. As she turned her body, she barely clipped the bar.

Quezada said she twisted the pole and it bent the wrong way as she went up.

Even so, Quezada's glad she made it a three-peat. She also remains undeterred in pursuing the all-time record, because she has now the whole 2020 season to pull it off.

"I'll just get it next year," Quezada said. "That's the only thing that keeps me going. I'm going to get it."

PHOTOS: NMAA state 4A, 5A track and field championships | May 17
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Carlsbad’s Austin Atencio flies into the dirt in the 5A boys long jump during Friday’s state track and field championships in Albuquerque. Atencio won the event with a new Class 5A state record 23 feet, 1 3/4 inches.
Buy Photo
Carlsbad’s Austin Atencio flies into the dirt in the 5A boys long jump during Friday’s state track and field championships in Albuquerque. Atencio won the event with a new Class 5A state record 23 feet, 1 3/4 inches. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Kirtland Central’s Jaedan Alfred catapults forward in the 4A boys long jump during Friday’s state track and field championships in Albuquerque.
Buy Photo
Kirtland Central’s Jaedan Alfred catapults forward in the 4A boys long jump during Friday’s state track and field championships in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Artesia’s Kale Mauritsen jumps forward in the 4A boys long jump during Friday’s state track and field championships in Albuquerque.
Buy Photo
Artesia’s Kale Mauritsen jumps forward in the 4A boys long jump during Friday’s state track and field championships in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Clovis’ Montez Wright jumps on his final attempt in the 5A boys long jump during Friday’s state track and field championships in Albuquerque. Wright placed second at 23 feet, 3/4 of an inch.
Buy Photo
Clovis’ Montez Wright jumps on his final attempt in the 5A boys long jump during Friday’s state track and field championships in Albuquerque. Wright placed second at 23 feet, 3/4 of an inch. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Silver’s Josh Kennedy, middle, keeps pace with the pack in the first heat of the 4A boys 400-meter relay during Friday’s state track and field championships in Albuquerque.
Buy Photo
Silver’s Josh Kennedy, middle, keeps pace with the pack in the first heat of the 4A boys 400-meter relay during Friday’s state track and field championships in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Farmington’s Kiara Quezada dives over the bar in the 5A girls pole vault during Friday’s state track and field championships in Albuquerque. Quezada won her third straight girls pole vault title with a new Class 5A record of 12 feet, zero inches.
Buy Photo
Farmington’s Kiara Quezada dives over the bar in the 5A girls pole vault during Friday’s state track and field championships in Albuquerque. Quezada won her third straight girls pole vault title with a new Class 5A record of 12 feet, zero inches. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE