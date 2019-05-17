Buy Photo Farmington’s Kiara Quezada dives over the bar in the 5A girls pole vault during Friday’s state track and field championships in Albuquerque. Quezada won her third straight girls pole vault title with a new Class 5A record of 12 feet, zero inches. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

ALBUQUERQUE – Kiara Quezada again reigned supreme atop the state pole vault scene after winning her third straight title today in Albuquerque, but it soon became a formality.

After securing a new Class 5A state record of 12 feet, zero inches, breaking her own previous state championship record of 11-7 set in 2018, she immediately turned her attention to finally getting the all-time state record of 12-5.

Quezada had three good attempts at it, but ultimately couldn't quite get it done.

"It does suck, but I still got my (new 5A pole vault) record. I still have a big name in New Mexico sports," Quezada said. "It's just not as sweet as I wanted it to be, but it's still a good win."

The first two times, she hit the bar while catapulting over to the other end.

The third time, she planted and ascended up. As she turned her body, she barely clipped the bar.

Quezada said she twisted the pole and it bent the wrong way as she went up.

Even so, Quezada's glad she made it a three-peat. She also remains undeterred in pursuing the all-time record, because she has now the whole 2020 season to pull it off.

"I'll just get it next year," Quezada said. "That's the only thing that keeps me going. I'm going to get it."

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577.