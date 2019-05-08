5A boys
Piedra Vista’s Triston Charles (3,200-meter run)
PV’s Tyler Roberts (pole vault)
PV’s Josh Worley (discus throw)
PV’s Matthew Compton (discus throw)
Farmington’s Kale Lucas (110-meter hurdles)
Farmington’s Chandler Corley (300-meter hurdles)
Farmington’s Kayden Gonzalez (triple jump)
5A girls
PV’s 400-meter and 800-meter relay teams
PV’s Bailey Rasmussen (100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and pole vault)
PV’s Madison Cross (triple jump)
PV’s Danielle Lopez (shot put and discus throw)
PV’s Jhonae Reed (100-meter dash)
PV’s Mattie McDermott (high jump)
PV’s Kylie Goodluck (pole vault)
Farmington’s 400-meter and 1,600-meter relay teams
Farmington’s Kiara Quezada (300-meter hurdles, 100-meter dash and pole vault)
Farmington’s Ashlee Ferarri (300-meter hurdles)
Farmington’s Alyssa Simmons (high jump and javelin)
Farmington’s Allie Bliss (triple jump)
4A boys
Bloomfield’s 400-meter and 800-meter relay teams
Kirtland Central’s 400-meter, 800-meter, 1,600-meter and 1,600-meter sprint medley relay teams
Kirtland Central’s Jaedan Alfred (100-meter dash and 200-meter dash)
Kirtland Central’s Jacob Hawkins (800-meter run)
Kirtland Central’s Kashon Harrison (800-meter run, 1,600-meter run and 3,200-meter run)
Kirtland Central’s Dallin Mangelson (triple jump, 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles)
Kirtland Central’s Tristen Dobbs (110-meter hurdles)
Kirtland Central’s Ethan Pierro (110-meter hurdles)
Kirtland Central’s Isaac Thomas (javelin)
Kirtland Central’s Ian Thomas (javelin)
Bloomfield’s Kenyon Mosley (long jump, 100-meter dash, 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles)
Bloomfield’s Josh Boehm (400-meter dash)
Bloomfield’s Jacob Benedict (400-meter dash)
Aztec’s Josh Mitchell (110-meter hurdles)
Aztec’s Kenneth Grady (javelin)
Shiprock’s Tyris Newton (high jump)
4A girls
Kirtland Central’s 1,600-meter and 1,600-meter sprint medley relay teams
Kirtland Central’s LaKyla Yazzie (800-meter run, 1,600-meter run and 3,200-meter run)
Kirtland Central’s Aisha Ramone (800-meter run and 1,600-meter run)
Kirtland Central’s Kambree Pierro (100-meter hurdles)
Kirtland Central’s Siigrid Lii’bilnaghahi (javelin)
Aztec’s Autumn Roundy (400-meter dash and high jump)
Aztec’s Hailey Funk (high jump)
Aztec’s Karen Avina (shot put and discus throw)
Aztec’s Carley Smith (100-meter hurdles and pole vault)
Aztec’s Aspen Newland (discus throw)
Bloomfield’s Jaiden Williams (discus throw)
Bloomfield’s Sierra Munoz (shot put)
Bloomfield’s Elena Aguirre (discus throw)
Shiprock’s Rhakel Lewis-Adams (high jump)
