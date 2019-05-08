LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

5A boys

Piedra Vista’s Triston Charles (3,200-meter run)

PV’s Tyler Roberts (pole vault)

PV’s Josh Worley (discus throw)

PV’s Matthew Compton (discus throw)

Farmington’s Kale Lucas (110-meter hurdles)

Farmington’s Chandler Corley (300-meter hurdles)

Farmington’s Kayden Gonzalez (triple jump)

5A girls

PV’s 400-meter and 800-meter relay teams

PV’s Bailey Rasmussen (100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and pole vault)

PV’s Madison Cross (triple jump)

PV’s Danielle Lopez (shot put and discus throw)

PV’s Jhonae Reed (100-meter dash)

PV’s Mattie McDermott (high jump)

PV’s Kylie Goodluck (pole vault)

Farmington’s 400-meter and 1,600-meter relay teams

Farmington’s Kiara Quezada (300-meter hurdles, 100-meter dash and pole vault)

Farmington’s Ashlee Ferarri (300-meter hurdles)

Farmington’s Alyssa Simmons (high jump and javelin)

Farmington’s Allie Bliss (triple jump)

4A boys

Bloomfield’s 400-meter and 800-meter relay teams

Kirtland Central’s 400-meter, 800-meter, 1,600-meter and 1,600-meter sprint medley relay teams

Kirtland Central’s Jaedan Alfred (100-meter dash and 200-meter dash)

Kirtland Central’s Jacob Hawkins (800-meter run)

Kirtland Central’s Kashon Harrison (800-meter run, 1,600-meter run and 3,200-meter run)

Kirtland Central’s Dallin Mangelson (triple jump, 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles)

Kirtland Central’s Tristen Dobbs (110-meter hurdles)

Kirtland Central’s Ethan Pierro (110-meter hurdles)

Kirtland Central’s Isaac Thomas (javelin)

Kirtland Central’s Ian Thomas (javelin)

Bloomfield’s Kenyon Mosley (long jump, 100-meter dash, 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles)

Bloomfield’s Josh Boehm (400-meter dash)

Bloomfield’s Jacob Benedict (400-meter dash)

Aztec’s Josh Mitchell (110-meter hurdles)

Aztec’s Kenneth Grady (javelin)

Shiprock’s Tyris Newton (high jump)

4A girls

Kirtland Central’s 1,600-meter and 1,600-meter sprint medley relay teams

Kirtland Central’s LaKyla Yazzie (800-meter run, 1,600-meter run and 3,200-meter run)

Kirtland Central’s Aisha Ramone (800-meter run and 1,600-meter run)

Kirtland Central’s Kambree Pierro (100-meter hurdles)

Kirtland Central’s Siigrid Lii’bilnaghahi (javelin)

Aztec’s Autumn Roundy (400-meter dash and high jump)

Aztec’s Hailey Funk (high jump)

Aztec’s Karen Avina (shot put and discus throw)

Aztec’s Carley Smith (100-meter hurdles and pole vault)

Aztec’s Aspen Newland (discus throw)

Bloomfield’s Jaiden Williams (discus throw)

Bloomfield’s Sierra Munoz (shot put)

Bloomfield’s Elena Aguirre (discus throw)

Shiprock’s Rhakel Lewis-Adams (high jump)

Shiprock's Rhakel Lewis-Adams pulls ahead of Kirtland Central's Hayden Alldredge in the third heat of the girls 400-meter dash preliminary round Friday at the Bloomfield Invitational.
Shiprock's Rhakel Lewis-Adams pulls ahead of Kirtland Central's Hayden Alldredge in the third heat of the girls 400-meter dash preliminary round Friday at the Bloomfield Invitational.
Taos' John Esquibel pulls ahead of Grants' Nicholas Trujillo in the first heat of the boys 400-meter dash preliminary round Friday at the Bloomfield Invitational.
Taos' John Esquibel pulls ahead of Grants' Nicholas Trujillo in the first heat of the boys 400-meter dash preliminary round Friday at the Bloomfield Invitational.
Gallup's Blake Wallace darts to the finish line to win the second heat of the boys 400-meter dash preliminary round Friday at the Bloomfield Invitational.
Gallup's Blake Wallace darts to the finish line to win the second heat of the boys 400-meter dash preliminary round Friday at the Bloomfield Invitational.
Grants' Jeff Jaramillo pulls ahead of Piedra Vista's Logan Van Otteson to win the sixth heat of the boys 400-meter dash preliminary round Friday at the Bloomfield Invitational.
Grants' Jeff Jaramillo pulls ahead of Piedra Vista's Logan Van Otteson to win the sixth heat of the boys 400-meter dash preliminary round Friday at the Bloomfield Invitational.
Piedra Vista's Bailey Rasmussen clears a hurdle to win the second heat of the girls 300-meter hurdles preliminary round Friday at the Bloomfield Invitational.
Piedra Vista's Bailey Rasmussen clears a hurdle to win the second heat of the girls 300-meter hurdles preliminary round Friday at the Bloomfield Invitational.
Kirtland Central's Kashon Harrison pulls ahead of Piedra Vista's Triston Charles to win the first heat of the boys 800-meter run Friday at the Bloomfield Invitational. There were two heats because there more than 50 runners competing in the event.
Kirtland Central's Kashon Harrison pulls ahead of Piedra Vista's Triston Charles to win the first heat of the boys 800-meter run Friday at the Bloomfield Invitational. There were two heats because there more than 50 runners competing in the event.
