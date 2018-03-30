Boys
100-meter dash
1. Jonah Vigil, Taos (11.18 seconds)
2. Adam Aguirre, Bloomfield (11.64)
3. Ethan Larson, Farmington (11.77)
200-meter dash
1. Jonah Vigil, Taos (22.33)
2. Bryson McKinney, Bloomfield (24.02)
3. Josh Boehm, Bloomfield (24.03)
Boys 400-meter dash
1. Josh Boehm, Bloomfield (53.11)
2. John Esquibel, Taos (53.39)
3. Adrian Rodriguez, Taos (54.75)
800-meter run
1. Clayton White, Bloomfield (2 minutes, 0.13 seconds)
2. Jacob Hawkins, Kirtland Central (2:00.72)
3. Kashon Harrison, Kirtland Central (2:04.10)
1,600-meter run
1. Kashon Harrison, Kirtland Central (4:30.21)
2. Triston Charles, Piedra Vista (4:52.09)
3. Koby Blackwater, Kirtland Central (4:58.39)
3,200-meter run
1. Andrew Day, Aztec (10:37.40)
2. Tristen George, Kirtland Central (10:42.53)
3. Anesio Villegas, Kirtland Central (10:47.75)
Boys 110-meter hurdles
1. Justin Williams, Farmington (15.38)
2. Kenyon Mosley, Bloomfield (15.99)
3. Vince Quezada, Hope Christian (16.14)
300-meter dash
1. Kenyon Mosley, Bloomfield (40.95)
2. Juan Medrano, Farmington (41.47)
3. Alex Stalcup, Aztec (41.85)
400-meter relay
1. Piedra Vista (45.51)
2. Hope Christian (45.99)
3. Kirtland Central (46.27)
800-meter relay
1. Taos (1:32.71)
2. Bloomfield (1:34.49)
3. Aztec (1:36.15)
1,600-meter relay
1. Taos (3:31.92)
2. Farmington (3:34.30)
3. Kirtland Central (3:40.68)
1,600-meter sprint medley
1. Aztec (3:45.21)
2. Taos (3:55.36)
3. Kirtland Central (3:56.84)
High jump
1. Cole Clafton, Piedra Vista (5-8, won tiebreaker for first place with seven points)
2. Logan Saul, Hope Christian (5-8, won tiebreaker for second place with five points)
3. Tie between Bloomfield’s Levi Padilla and Shiprock’s Tyris Newton (5-8, both with 3 1/2 points)
Pole vault
1. Tyler Roberts, Piedra Vista (11-6, placed first via tiebreaker with 7 points)
2. Brayan Barajas, Piedra Vista (11-6, five points)
3. Max Dalley, Farmington (10-0)
Long jump
1. Jonah Vigil, Taos (22-11)
2. Adam Aguirre, Bloomfield (21-1/2)
3. Terrin Willie, Kirtland Central (20-7)
Triple jump
1. Matthew Smith, Aztec (39-5)
2. Kyren Schechinger, Farmington (38- 4 1/2)
3. Ethan Beevers, Bloomfield (38-2)
Shot put
1. Colton Barker, Bloomfield (47-8 1/2)
2. Kowyn Becenti, Farmington (44- 5 1/2)
3. Kevyn Hickman, Farmington (43- 1 1/4)
Discus
1. Colton Barker, Bloomfield (131-0)
2. Kowyn Becenti, Farmington (127-7)
3. Josh Worley, Piedra Vista (127-3)
Javelin
1. Kenneth Grady, Aztec (141-11)
2. Guy Lee, Shiprock (139-6)
3. Ethan Todd, Farmington (138-10)
Girls
100-meter dash
1. Aphiniti Crupper, Cleveland (12.61 seconds)
2. Vanessa Harris, Bloomfield (13.16)
3. Alycea Aviles, Aztec (13.26)
200-meter dash
1. Haley Golden, Piedra Vista (26.06)
2. Alycea Aviles, Aztec (27.18)
3. Hallie Armstrong, Aztec (27.42)
400-meter dash
1. Faith Powell, Taos (1 minute, 0.87 seconds)
2. Alycea Aviles, Aztec (1:02.26)
3. Autumn Roundy, Aztec (1:02.60)
800-meter run
1. Amanda Mayoral, Cleveland (2:23.99)
2. Britney Lovato, Cleveland (2:34.01)
3. Kylie Poole, Hope Christian (2:34.60)
1,600-meter run
1. Amanda Mayoral, Cleveland (5:19.09)
2. Kylie Poole, Hope Christian (5:44.01)
3. Cora Cannedy, Taos (5:47.28)
3,200-meter run
1. Cora Cannedy, Taos (12:06.31)
2. Britney Lovato, Cleveland (12:17.66)
3. Ella Katz, Taos (12:45.69)
100-meter hurdles
1. Hallie Armstrong, Aztec (16.39)
2. Haley Duran, Piedra Vista (16.51)
3. Bailey Rasmussen, Piedra Vista (16.53)
300-meter hurdles
1. Abby Gunther, Taos (48.54)
2. Kambree Pierro, Kirtland Central (49.99)
3. Ashley Churan, Hope Christian (50.27)
400-meter relay
1. Piedra Vista (50.05)
2. Cleveland (51.38)
3. Bloomfield (51.50)
800-meter relay
1. Cleveland (1:46.78)
2. Bloomfield (1:51.45)
3. Farmington (1:51.62)
1,600-meter relay
1. Cleveland (4:15.47)
2. Piedra Vista (4:22.45)
3. Kirtland Central (4:23.10)
1,600-meter sprint medley
1. Cleveland (4:30.45)
2. Hope Christian (4:39.80)
3. Taos (4:44.32)
High jump
1. Faith Powell, Taos (5 feet, 4 inches)
2. Elizabeth Davis, Cleveland (5-2)
3. Autumn Roundy, Aztec (5-0)
Pole Vault
1. Kiara Quezada, Farmington (9-0)
2. Tie between Taos' Abby Gunther and Aztec's Carley Smith (8-6)
Long jump
1. Tobi Erinle, Hope Christian (17-1)
2. Faith Powell, Taos (16-11 1/2)
3. Alycea Aviles, Aztec (16-11)
Triple jump
1. Elizabeth Davis, Cleveland (34-6)
2. Tobi Erinle, Hope Christian (33-8 1/2, placed second via tiebreaker with five points)
3. Allie Bliss, Farmington (33-8 1/2, placed third with four points)
Shot put
1. Connie Viramontes, Bloomfield (36-2)
2. Callahan Franklin, Cleveland (33-10)
3. Karen Avina, Aztec (33-2 1/4)
Discus
1. Karen Avina, Aztec (99-7)
2. Micaela Abeyta, Bloomfield (99-0)
3. Danielle Lopez, Piedra Vista (97-5)
Javelin
1. Hannah Sayyeau, Piedra Vista (115-3)
2. Siigrid Lii’bilnaghahi, Kirtland Central (107-10)
3. Bailey Rasmussen, Piedra Vista (98-6 1/2)
