PHOTOS: Aztec hosts Top Gun Invitational | March 29
Farmington's Max Montoya thrusts himself over the pole
Farmington's Max Montoya thrusts himself over the pole in the boys high jump at the Top Gun Invitational Thursday in Aztec.  Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Cleveland's Britney Lovato coasts through the third
Cleveland's Britney Lovato coasts through the third lap of the girls 3,200-meter run at the Top Gun Invitational Thursday in Aztec.  Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Taos, Cleveland, Shiprock and Kirtland Central were
Taos, Cleveland, Shiprock and Kirtland Central were among the 11 squads competing in the Top Gun Invitational Thursday in Aztec.  Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Piedra Vista's Haley Golden hands off the baton to
Piedra Vista's Haley Golden hands off the baton to teammate Hannah Sayyeau in the girls 400-meter relay during the Top Gun Invitational Thursday in Aztec.  Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Shiprock's Ashinee George leaps over the first hurdle
Shiprock's Ashinee George leaps over the first hurdle during the third heat of the girls 100-meter hurdles at Thursday's Top Gun Invitational in Aztec.  Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Piedra Vista's Danielle Lopez gets ready to fire her
Piedra Vista's Danielle Lopez gets ready to fire her shot during the girls shot put in Thursday's Top Gun Invitational in Aztec.  Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Farmington's Kowyn Becenti spins and lets it rip during
Farmington's Kowyn Becenti spins and lets it rip during the boys discus in Thursday's Top Gun Invitational at Aztec.  Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Aztec's Vance Hemmingson launches himself into the
Aztec's Vance Hemmingson launches himself into the dirt during the boys long jump in Thursday's Top Gun Invitational at Aztec.  Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Aztec's Anthony Duncan pulls ahead of Bloomfield's
Aztec's Anthony Duncan pulls ahead of Bloomfield's Irvin Bustillos, left, and Navajo Prep's Trayvian Billy during the third heat of the boys 100-meter dash in Thursday's Top Gun Invitational at Aztec. Visit daily-times.com to see more images.  Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Boys

    100-meter dash

    1. Jonah Vigil, Taos (11.18 seconds)

    2. Adam Aguirre, Bloomfield (11.64)

    3. Ethan Larson, Farmington (11.77)

    200-meter dash

    1. Jonah Vigil, Taos (22.33)

    2. Bryson McKinney, Bloomfield (24.02)

    3. Josh Boehm, Bloomfield (24.03)

    Boys 400-meter dash

    1. Josh Boehm, Bloomfield (53.11)

    2. John Esquibel, Taos (53.39)

    3. Adrian Rodriguez, Taos (54.75)

    800-meter run

    1. Clayton White, Bloomfield (2 minutes, 0.13 seconds)

    2. Jacob Hawkins, Kirtland Central (2:00.72)

    3. Kashon Harrison, Kirtland Central (2:04.10)

    1,600-meter run

    1. Kashon Harrison, Kirtland Central (4:30.21)

    2. Triston Charles, Piedra Vista (4:52.09)

    3. Koby Blackwater, Kirtland Central (4:58.39)

    3,200-meter run

    1. Andrew Day, Aztec (10:37.40)

    2. Tristen George, Kirtland Central (10:42.53)

    3. Anesio Villegas, Kirtland Central (10:47.75)

    Boys 110-meter hurdles

    1. Justin Williams, Farmington (15.38)

    2. Kenyon Mosley, Bloomfield (15.99)

    3. Vince Quezada, Hope Christian (16.14)

    300-meter dash

    1. Kenyon Mosley, Bloomfield (40.95)

    2. Juan Medrano, Farmington (41.47)

    3. Alex Stalcup, Aztec (41.85)

    400-meter relay

    1. Piedra Vista (45.51)

    2. Hope Christian (45.99)

    3. Kirtland Central (46.27)

    800-meter relay

    1. Taos (1:32.71)

    2. Bloomfield (1:34.49)

    3. Aztec (1:36.15)

    1,600-meter relay

    1. Taos (3:31.92)

    2. Farmington (3:34.30)

    3. Kirtland Central (3:40.68)

    1,600-meter sprint medley

    1. Aztec (3:45.21)

    2. Taos (3:55.36)

    3. Kirtland Central (3:56.84)

    High jump

    1. Cole Clafton, Piedra Vista (5-8, won tiebreaker for first place with seven points)

    2. Logan Saul, Hope Christian (5-8, won tiebreaker for second place with five points)

    3. Tie between Bloomfield’s Levi Padilla and Shiprock’s Tyris Newton (5-8, both with 3 1/2 points)

    Pole vault

    1. Tyler Roberts, Piedra Vista (11-6, placed first via tiebreaker with 7 points)

    2. Brayan Barajas, Piedra Vista (11-6, five points)

    3. Max Dalley, Farmington (10-0)

    Long jump

    1. Jonah Vigil, Taos (22-11)

    2. Adam Aguirre, Bloomfield (21-1/2)

    3. Terrin Willie, Kirtland Central (20-7)

    Triple jump

    1. Matthew Smith, Aztec (39-5)

    2. Kyren Schechinger, Farmington (38- 4 1/2)

    3. Ethan Beevers, Bloomfield (38-2)

    Shot put

    1. Colton Barker, Bloomfield (47-8 1/2)

    2. Kowyn Becenti, Farmington (44- 5 1/2)

    3. Kevyn Hickman, Farmington (43- 1 1/4)

    Discus

    1. Colton Barker, Bloomfield (131-0)

    2. Kowyn Becenti, Farmington (127-7)

    3. Josh Worley, Piedra Vista (127-3)

    Javelin

    1. Kenneth Grady, Aztec (141-11)

    2. Guy Lee, Shiprock (139-6)

    3. Ethan Todd, Farmington (138-10)

    Girls

    100-meter dash

    1. Aphiniti Crupper, Cleveland (12.61 seconds)

    2. Vanessa Harris, Bloomfield (13.16)

    3. Alycea Aviles, Aztec (13.26)

    200-meter dash

    1. Haley Golden, Piedra Vista (26.06)

    2. Alycea Aviles, Aztec (27.18)

    3. Hallie Armstrong, Aztec (27.42)

    400-meter dash

    1. Faith Powell, Taos (1 minute, 0.87 seconds)

    2. Alycea Aviles, Aztec (1:02.26)

    3. Autumn Roundy, Aztec (1:02.60)

    800-meter run

    1. Amanda Mayoral, Cleveland (2:23.99)

    2. Britney Lovato, Cleveland (2:34.01)

    3. Kylie Poole, Hope Christian (2:34.60)

    1,600-meter run

    1. Amanda Mayoral, Cleveland (5:19.09)

    2. Kylie Poole, Hope Christian (5:44.01)

    3. Cora Cannedy, Taos (5:47.28)

    3,200-meter run

    1. Cora Cannedy, Taos (12:06.31)

    2. Britney Lovato, Cleveland (12:17.66)

    3. Ella Katz, Taos (12:45.69)

    100-meter hurdles

    1. Hallie Armstrong, Aztec (16.39)

    2. Haley Duran, Piedra Vista (16.51)

    3. Bailey Rasmussen, Piedra Vista (16.53)

    300-meter hurdles

    1. Abby Gunther, Taos (48.54)

    2. Kambree Pierro, Kirtland Central (49.99)

    3. Ashley Churan, Hope Christian (50.27)

    400-meter relay

    1. Piedra Vista (50.05)

    2. Cleveland (51.38)

    3. Bloomfield (51.50)

    800-meter relay

    1. Cleveland (1:46.78)

    2. Bloomfield (1:51.45)

    3. Farmington (1:51.62)

    1,600-meter relay

    1. Cleveland (4:15.47)

    2. Piedra Vista (4:22.45)

    3. Kirtland Central (4:23.10)

    1,600-meter sprint medley

    1. Cleveland (4:30.45)

    2. Hope Christian (4:39.80)

    3. Taos (4:44.32)

    High jump

    1. Faith Powell, Taos (5 feet, 4 inches)

    2. Elizabeth Davis, Cleveland (5-2)

    3. Autumn Roundy, Aztec (5-0)

    Pole Vault

    1. Kiara Quezada, Farmington (9-0)

    2. Tie between Taos' Abby Gunther and Aztec's Carley Smith (8-6)

     

    Long jump

    1. Tobi Erinle, Hope Christian (17-1)

    2. Faith Powell, Taos (16-11 1/2)

    3. Alycea Aviles, Aztec (16-11)

    Triple jump

    1. Elizabeth Davis, Cleveland (34-6)

    2. Tobi Erinle, Hope Christian (33-8 1/2, placed second via tiebreaker with five points)

    3. Allie Bliss, Farmington (33-8 1/2, placed third with four points)

    Shot put

    1. Connie Viramontes, Bloomfield (36-2)

    2. Callahan Franklin, Cleveland (33-10)

    3. Karen Avina, Aztec (33-2 1/4)

    Discus

    1. Karen Avina, Aztec (99-7)

    2. Micaela Abeyta, Bloomfield (99-0)

    3. Danielle Lopez, Piedra Vista (97-5)

    Javelin

    1. Hannah Sayyeau, Piedra Vista (115-3)

    2. Siigrid Lii’bilnaghahi, Kirtland Central (107-10)

    3. Bailey Rasmussen, Piedra Vista (98-6 1/2)

