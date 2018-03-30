Buy Photo Farmington's Kowyn Becenti spins and lets it rip during the boys discus in Thursday's Top Gun Invitational at Aztec. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)Buy Photo

Boys

100-meter dash

1. Jonah Vigil, Taos (11.18 seconds)

2. Adam Aguirre, Bloomfield (11.64)

3. Ethan Larson, Farmington (11.77)

200-meter dash

1. Jonah Vigil, Taos (22.33)

2. Bryson McKinney, Bloomfield (24.02)

3. Josh Boehm, Bloomfield (24.03)

Boys 400-meter dash

1. Josh Boehm, Bloomfield (53.11)

2. John Esquibel, Taos (53.39)

3. Adrian Rodriguez, Taos (54.75)

800-meter run

1. Clayton White, Bloomfield (2 minutes, 0.13 seconds)

2. Jacob Hawkins, Kirtland Central (2:00.72)

3. Kashon Harrison, Kirtland Central (2:04.10)

1,600-meter run

1. Kashon Harrison, Kirtland Central (4:30.21)

2. Triston Charles, Piedra Vista (4:52.09)

3. Koby Blackwater, Kirtland Central (4:58.39)

3,200-meter run

1. Andrew Day, Aztec (10:37.40)

2. Tristen George, Kirtland Central (10:42.53)

3. Anesio Villegas, Kirtland Central (10:47.75)

Boys 110-meter hurdles

1. Justin Williams, Farmington (15.38)

2. Kenyon Mosley, Bloomfield (15.99)

3. Vince Quezada, Hope Christian (16.14)

300-meter dash

1. Kenyon Mosley, Bloomfield (40.95)

2. Juan Medrano, Farmington (41.47)

3. Alex Stalcup, Aztec (41.85)

400-meter relay

1. Piedra Vista (45.51)

2. Hope Christian (45.99)

3. Kirtland Central (46.27)

800-meter relay

1. Taos (1:32.71)

2. Bloomfield (1:34.49)

3. Aztec (1:36.15)

1,600-meter relay

1. Taos (3:31.92)

2. Farmington (3:34.30)

3. Kirtland Central (3:40.68)

1,600-meter sprint medley

1. Aztec (3:45.21)

2. Taos (3:55.36)

3. Kirtland Central (3:56.84)

High jump

1. Cole Clafton, Piedra Vista (5-8, won tiebreaker for first place with seven points)

2. Logan Saul, Hope Christian (5-8, won tiebreaker for second place with five points)

3. Tie between Bloomfield’s Levi Padilla and Shiprock’s Tyris Newton (5-8, both with 3 1/2 points)

Pole vault

1. Tyler Roberts, Piedra Vista (11-6, placed first via tiebreaker with 7 points)

2. Brayan Barajas, Piedra Vista (11-6, five points)

3. Max Dalley, Farmington (10-0)

Long jump

1. Jonah Vigil, Taos (22-11)

2. Adam Aguirre, Bloomfield (21-1/2)

3. Terrin Willie, Kirtland Central (20-7)

Triple jump

1. Matthew Smith, Aztec (39-5)

2. Kyren Schechinger, Farmington (38- 4 1/2)

3. Ethan Beevers, Bloomfield (38-2)

Shot put

1. Colton Barker, Bloomfield (47-8 1/2)

2. Kowyn Becenti, Farmington (44- 5 1/2)

3. Kevyn Hickman, Farmington (43- 1 1/4)

Discus

1. Colton Barker, Bloomfield (131-0)

2. Kowyn Becenti, Farmington (127-7)

3. Josh Worley, Piedra Vista (127-3)

Javelin

1. Kenneth Grady, Aztec (141-11)

2. Guy Lee, Shiprock (139-6)

3. Ethan Todd, Farmington (138-10)

Aztec's Anthony Duncan pulls ahead of Bloomfield's Irvin Bustillos, left, and Navajo Prep's Trayvian Billy during the third heat of the boys 100-meter dash in Thursday's Top Gun Invitational at Aztec.

Girls

100-meter dash

1. Aphiniti Crupper, Cleveland (12.61 seconds)

2. Vanessa Harris, Bloomfield (13.16)

3. Alycea Aviles, Aztec (13.26)

200-meter dash

1. Haley Golden, Piedra Vista (26.06)

2. Alycea Aviles, Aztec (27.18)

3. Hallie Armstrong, Aztec (27.42)

400-meter dash

1. Faith Powell, Taos (1 minute, 0.87 seconds)

2. Alycea Aviles, Aztec (1:02.26)

3. Autumn Roundy, Aztec (1:02.60)

800-meter run

1. Amanda Mayoral, Cleveland (2:23.99)

2. Britney Lovato, Cleveland (2:34.01)

3. Kylie Poole, Hope Christian (2:34.60)

1,600-meter run

1. Amanda Mayoral, Cleveland (5:19.09)

2. Kylie Poole, Hope Christian (5:44.01)

3. Cora Cannedy, Taos (5:47.28)

3,200-meter run

1. Cora Cannedy, Taos (12:06.31)

2. Britney Lovato, Cleveland (12:17.66)

3. Ella Katz, Taos (12:45.69)

100-meter hurdles

1. Hallie Armstrong, Aztec (16.39)

2. Haley Duran, Piedra Vista (16.51)

3. Bailey Rasmussen, Piedra Vista (16.53)

300-meter hurdles

1. Abby Gunther, Taos (48.54)

2. Kambree Pierro, Kirtland Central (49.99)

3. Ashley Churan, Hope Christian (50.27)

400-meter relay

1. Piedra Vista (50.05)

2. Cleveland (51.38)

3. Bloomfield (51.50)

800-meter relay

1. Cleveland (1:46.78)

2. Bloomfield (1:51.45)

3. Farmington (1:51.62)

1,600-meter relay

1. Cleveland (4:15.47)

2. Piedra Vista (4:22.45)

3. Kirtland Central (4:23.10)

1,600-meter sprint medley

1. Cleveland (4:30.45)

2. Hope Christian (4:39.80)

3. Taos (4:44.32)

High jump

1. Faith Powell, Taos (5 feet, 4 inches)

2. Elizabeth Davis, Cleveland (5-2)

3. Autumn Roundy, Aztec (5-0)

Pole Vault

1. Kiara Quezada, Farmington (9-0)

2. Tie between Taos' Abby Gunther and Aztec's Carley Smith (8-6)

Long jump

1. Tobi Erinle, Hope Christian (17-1)

2. Faith Powell, Taos (16-11 1/2)

3. Alycea Aviles, Aztec (16-11)

Triple jump

1. Elizabeth Davis, Cleveland (34-6)

2. Tobi Erinle, Hope Christian (33-8 1/2, placed second via tiebreaker with five points)

3. Allie Bliss, Farmington (33-8 1/2, placed third with four points)

Shot put

1. Connie Viramontes, Bloomfield (36-2)

2. Callahan Franklin, Cleveland (33-10)

3. Karen Avina, Aztec (33-2 1/4)

Discus

1. Karen Avina, Aztec (99-7)

2. Micaela Abeyta, Bloomfield (99-0)

3. Danielle Lopez, Piedra Vista (97-5)

Javelin

1. Hannah Sayyeau, Piedra Vista (115-3)

2. Siigrid Lii’bilnaghahi, Kirtland Central (107-10)

3. Bailey Rasmussen, Piedra Vista (98-6 1/2)