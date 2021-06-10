Farmington’s Anna Briones, Shantel Simmons advance to 5A state tennis girls doubles finals

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — Farmington’s Anna Briones and Shantel Simmons are on the doorstep of championship glory after cruised through their first two girls doubles matches at the 5A state tennis championships Thursday in Albuquerque.

Briones and Simmons, the top-seeded pair in the 5A girls doubles bracket, won their quarterfinals (6-1, 6-3) and semifinals (6-2, 6-0) matches with ease, and now the duo’s one match away from securing a blue trophy.

Briones and Simmons will face Centennial tandem Grace Chang and Alexie Stiles, who are the No. 3 seed in the bracket, in the finals 12 p.m. Saturday at Albuquerque Academy.

FHS boys duo falls in 5A doubles semis

Andrew Nygren and Charles Briones fell to La Cueva duo Alex Lumanog and Ryan Holloway (6-0, 6-0) on Thursday.

Nygren and Briones were the No. 4 seed coming in, while Lumanog and Holloway are the top seed in the bracket.

Navajo Prep baseball wins District 1-3A title

The Eagles hammered Zuni 19-4 in Game 1 of a doubleheader Thursday on the road, punching its ticket to state in the process.

Prep then cruised to a 20-5 victory in Game 2, improving to 8-6 overall.

The Eagles, who’ve won eight of their last 10 games, now await where they’ll be seeded in the 3A state baseball tournament bracket. State quarterfinal games begin on June 22.

Kirtland, Bloomfield both win district road games

Kirtland won 8-3 Thursday at Shiprock, while Bloomfield outlasted Aztec 20-16 Thursday at AHS.

