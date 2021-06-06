Farmington boys and girls tennis teams both earn No. 3 seeds at 5A state championships

FARMINGTON — The Farmington boys and girls tennis teams both earned No. 3 seeds in the team competition portion of the 5A state tennis championships.

The FHS boys will face No. 6 seed Hobbs in the opening round, while the FHS girls will face sixth-seeded Carlsbad.

The opening round of the team competition, which includes singles and doubles, will be held next week at either the higher seed’s location or a neutral site. The state semifinals and finals for the team competition will be held June 19 at Jerry Cline Tennis Center in Albuquerque.

La Cueva earned the top seed in both the boys and girls team tournaments in Class 5A.

Singles and doubles begin Thursday

Farmington’s Anna Briones and Shantel Simmons, who qualified as a tandem after winning a District 2-5A tournament doubles title, earned the No. 1 seed in the 5A individual girls doubles bracket. FHS’s Andrew Nygren and Charles Briones earned the No. 4 seed in the 5A boys doubles bracket.

The singles and doubles tournaments begin at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Jerry Cline Tennis Center in Albuquerque.

