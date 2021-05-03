Farmington's Asa White signs with Wisconsin Lutheran College tennis

FARMINGTON — Asa White looks to be a centerpiece for Wisconsin Lutheran College’s men’s tennis program, which aims to restore past success.

The Farmington Scorpions tennis player, who signed with the Warriors on Monday, said he was drawn to the steps WLC is taking toward contending again for a Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference title.

Wisconsin Lutheran, an NCAA Division III program in Milwaukee, won the NACC title in 2014 and made its first-ever NCAA tournament appearance that year.

"The area has solid tennis... everyone there is looking to go deep into a conference (tournament) run, even a Division III run. I really liked that whole competitive nature," White said.

White said WLC doesn’t offer athletic scholarships, but he’s guaranteed a roster spot.

White, Farmington’s No. 1 singles player, is 5-1 in singles play this season and 5-0 in doubles alongside teammate Noah Anderson.

"I'm kind of a detrimentally competitive person to start with... (Coach Ryan Sallmann) thought that would fit really well with the program," White said.

White said he will be able to help the Warriors right away because of his attack-first style and because he uses his 6-foot-4 frame to have more power in his serves and shots driving up to the net.

"I have enough coverage that I can work the net as much as I want," White said.

Going forward, White said he wants to develop quicker footwork – whether split-second pivots or more explosive cuts – so he can prolong volleys and prolong matches.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports and business for the Daily Times. He can be reached at.505-564-4577, mhollinshead@daily-times.com and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e