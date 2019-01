Buy Photo Farmington's Noah Anderson returns a serve against Gallup during boys doubles play on April 21 at the Farmington Sports Complex. The Scorpions will open the 2019 season Feb. 22 in Albuquerque. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Feb. 22-23 - at State Wide Invitational in Albuquerque, 9:30 a.m.

March 1-2 - at El Paso-Chapin, Texas Invitational, 8 a.m.

March 8-9 - at Roswell Invitational, 8 a.m.

March 15-16 - Farmington Invitational at Farmington Sports Complex, 8 a.m.

March 22-23.- at Carlsbad Invitational, 8 a.m.

March 29-30 - at Capital Invitational in Santa Fe, 10 a.m.

April 5-6 - at Capital Invitational individual tournament in Santa Fe, 8 a.m.

April 12-13 - at Albuquerque Academy Invitational, 9 a.m.

April 19 - District duals at Eldorado, 2 p.m.

April 20 - District duals vs. La Cueva and West Mesa at La Cueva, 9 a.m.

April 25 - District duals vs. Piedra Vista at Farmington Sports Complex, 3 p.m.

May 3-4 - District 2-5A championships at La Cueva, 11 a.m.

May 8-11 - 5A state tennis championships at Jerry Cline Tennis Complex in Albuquerque, TBA