San Juan County softball stats, district standings as of June 4

FARMINGTON — Here are some San Juan County softball stats, as well as the district standings as of Friday, June 4:

Piedra Vista’s Madi Van Riper is batting .583 with 10 home runs, 28 runs batted in, 20 runs scored and four stolen bases as of June 2.

Kirtland Central’s Marissa Henry is batting .596 with two home runs, 18 RBIs, 25 runs scored and 13 stolen bases as of June 4.

Bloomfield’s Amia Goins is batting .515 with seven home runs, 12 RBIs, 11 runs scored and one stolen base as of June 4.

Navajo Prep’s Kambreya Dinae is batting .571 with four home runs, six RBIs and 24 runs scored as of June 1.

Aztec’s Nizhoni Yellow is batting .500 with one home run, 12 RBIs, 20 runs scored and five stolen bases as of June 2.

Farmington’s Zo Plamer is batting .488 with one home run, 14 RBIs, 15 runs scored and five stolen bases as of May 26.

District 2-5A

1. Piedra Vista (11-2, 4-0)

2. Sandia (3-1, 3-1)

3. La Cueva (8-4, 2-2)

4. Farmington (4-8, 1-1) *

5. West Mesa (4-6, 0-2) *

6. Eldorado (2-9, 0-4)

* = Farmington-West Mesa doubleheader results from May 29 are missing

District 1-4A

1. Gallup (14-2, 6-0)

2. Miyamura (12-2, 4-2)

3. Aztec (9-7, 4-2)

4. Kirtland Central (7-8, 2-4)

5. Bloomfield (4-12, 2-4)

6. Shiprock (4-8, 0-6)

District 1-3A

1. Navajo Prep (7-7, 4-0)

2. Zuni (5-3, 5-1)

3. Thoreau (4-5, 3-3)

4. Tohatchi (0-6, 0-2) holds fourth-place tiebreaker over Newcomb (0-10, 0-6) based on run differentials

