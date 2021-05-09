Piedra Vista softball improves to 4-0 this season

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — The Piedra Vista Lady Panthers remain unbeaten in its current six-game home stand, taking down Cleveland 4-2 in Saturday’s softball game at Farmington Sports Complex.

Madi Van Riper hit a two-run home run, while Emma Lovato hit 3-for-3. Lovato also threw her second straight complete-game victory, striking out 15 batters.

PV improved to 4-0 this season.

Aztec baseball also victorious

The Tigers beat Valencia 6-4 Saturday in Aztec, improving to 3-2 this season.

Bloomfield baseball, Aztec softball split doubleheaders

Bloomfield fell 8-3 in Game 1 of Saturday’s twin bill at Pojoaque Valley, but responded with a 14-3 Game 2 win. Aztec beat Pojoaque Valley 11-6 on the road Saturday, but lost 7-4 against Bernalillo.

PV baseball, Farmington softball drop doubleheaders

PV lost both games (7-2 and 11-1) Saturday at Cleveland, while FHS lost both games (17-6 and 12-3) Saturday at Rio Rancho.

