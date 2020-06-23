CLOSE

Buy Photo Farmington's Kaylee Stowell signs her National Letter of Intent on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, to continue her softball career at Mesa Community College in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON – Kaylee Stowell is eager to help fill Mesa Community College’s immediate needs: outfield depth and speed.

“I’m pretty fast. I’ve got good contact with the ball. I can place it and bunt when (coach Grady Moorhead) needs me to,” said the Farmington left fielder, who inked with Mesa’s softball program on Tuesday.

Mesa C.C., a junior college program located in Mesa, Arizona, doesn’t offer scholarships for out-of-state players, but Stowell said she’s guaranteed a roster spot.

Stowell said multiple schools are recruiting outfielders with speed at this time, but she decided on Mesa C.C. for the time being. Aside from checking off multiple boxes for the Thunderbirds, Stowell has extended family in Mesa.

Going forward, Stowell said she wants to increase her production in situational at-bats, such as how far or shallow to hit the ball. Stowell also said she wants to get rid of the ball quicker upon retrieving it on defense.

After a year or two at Mesa C.C., Stowell looks to transfer to an NCAA Division I or Division II program.

“They play up in higher divisions during fall seasons. (Mesa’s) really good at getting girls to the next level,” Stowell said.

