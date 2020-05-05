CLOSE

Softball. (Photo: File photo)

FARMINGTON — Farmington softball alumni Piper Ritter will take over as the University of Minnesota’s softball coach after serving as UM’s pitching coach the previous 13 seasons.

Ritter, formerly Piper Marten, was named the New Mexico Gatorade Softball Player of the Year in 2000, when she helped the Lady Scorpions win state title No. 5 of its eight blue trophies in program history.

The 2000 FHS graduate was a pitcher and third baseman for the Lady Scorps and played softball at UM from 2001 through 2004. She later served as the University of Northern Colorado’s pitching coach in 2006.

During her time on the Golden Gophers’ coaching staff, which began in 2008, Ritter oversaw three-time All-American Sara Groenewegen, who’s now UM’s all-time leader in career strikeouts with 1,214.

Ritter also coached 2014 Second Team All-American pitcher Sara Moulton, who’s now the team’s all-time leader in career wins (112), shutouts (47), games pitched (178), complete games (108) and innings pitched (1,017), and most recently 2019 First Team All-American pitcher Amber Fiser.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.