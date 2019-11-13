CLOSE

FARMINGTON – Piedra Vista's Makenzie Bayless and Taylor Bayless emerged as reliable defenders on the softball field this past spring, something they hope serves Adams State University well going forward.

"I think we're going to be great for Adams, and I hope it's going to be a great four years," Taylor Bayless said.

The Bayless twins, who signed with the Grizzlies' softball program today via athletic scholarships, both posted strong defensive numbers in 2019.

Taylor Bayless, a right fielder with a strong arm, had a strong 2019 season on defense with an .800 fielding percentage and eight putouts. She also hit a pair of two-run home runs.

Makenzie Bayless, a catcher who can block the ball well behind the dish, had a .931 fielding percentage with 26 putouts on defense in 2019. She also hit .500 as a pinch-hitter.

Buy Photo Piedra Vista's Makenzie Bayless, left and Taylor Bayless, right, sign their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to continue their softball careers at NCAA Division II Adams State University. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Going forward, Taylor Bayless said she wants to increase her speed and do a little bit better job of reading where the ball where land in it comes her way.

Makenzie Bayless said she needs to second-guess herself less often on defense and be more aggressive getting key outs.

"There's always those plays where you overthink it... You just always have to go with it and just follow through," Makenzie Bayless said.

The twins also embrace the continuity of teaming up at Adams State, an NCAA Division II program in Alamosa, Colorado.

"I think it's a dream come true. She's my sister, so I always have my best friend beside me. We're always going to be there for each other," Makenzie Bayless said.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.