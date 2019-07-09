FARMINGTON – Former Aztec softball player Kylie Brown was named Yavapi College’s student-athlete of the year for the 2018-2019 campaign.
Brown, who just completed her sophomore season with the Roughriders, hit .459 with 18 home runs and 69 RBIs during the 2019 National Junior College Athletic Association Region I softball tournament.
Brown received All-Arizona Community College Athletic Conference first team honors, National Fastpitch Coaches Association West Region first team honors, NFCA second team All-American, Fastpitch Nation second team All-American and NJCAA Division I second-team All-American honors. She was also named to the All-NJCAA Region I Division I Team.
Brown, who won a state title at Aztec in 2017, will transfer to NCAA Division II University of Texas at Tyler for the next stage of her softball career.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.