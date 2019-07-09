CLOSE

Aztec softball alumni Kylie Brown, seen here in a game against Silver on March 4, 2017, was named Yavapi College's student-athlete of the year for the 2018-2019 season. Brown hit .459 with 18 home runs during the 2019 National Junior College Athletic Association Region I softball tournament. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

FARMINGTON – Former Aztec softball player Kylie Brown was named Yavapi College’s student-athlete of the year for the 2018-2019 campaign.

Brown, who just completed her sophomore season with the Roughriders, hit .459 with 18 home runs and 69 RBIs during the 2019 National Junior College Athletic Association Region I softball tournament.

Brown received All-Arizona Community College Athletic Conference first team honors, National Fastpitch Coaches Association West Region first team honors, NFCA second team All-American, Fastpitch Nation second team All-American and NJCAA Division I second-team All-American honors. She was also named to the All-NJCAA Region I Division I Team.

Brown, who won a state title at Aztec in 2017, will transfer to NCAA Division II University of Texas at Tyler for the next stage of her softball career.