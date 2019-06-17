CLOSE

Buy Photo Piedra Vista outfielder Becca Goodwin signs her national letter of intent on Monday to continue her softball career at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON – When Becca Goodwin gets that first initial burst off the bases, she’s gone.

And now the Piedra Vista outfielder looks to continue being a stolen-base threat after signing with South Mountain Community College today via athletic scholarship.

“My speed will make a big difference, I bet,” Goodwin said. “That counts for runs, too. I’ve got to be timed up right. That’s the whole point in stealing (bases). It’s a big advantage.”

Goodwin hit .364 with three RBIs, six stolen bases and scored 28 runs in 2019.

Goodwin said her acceleration coming off the bag will especially helpful at South Mountain, located in Phoenix, when power-hitting teammates come up to bat.

Going forward, aside from increasing the number of stolen bases, Goodwin said she wants to add more power to her swing as a slap hitter.

Goodwin will also play under first-year coach Brittney Matta, who won a national championship at Arizona State University in 2008.

Goodwin also plans to transfer to an NCAA Division I program after a year or two at SMCC, and ASU immediately came to mind because of Matta’s ties.

“I’m really stoked about (that thought). She knows a lot of people up in Arizona, so I think she can get me moving on up there,” Goodwin said.