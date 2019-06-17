CLOSE

Buy Photo Piedra Vista pitcher Ashlee Lucero signs her national letter of intent on Monday to continue her softball career at Barton Community College in Great Bend, Kansas. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista’s Ashlee Lucero looks to bolster the pitching staff at Barton Community College right away with her curveball and the movement it has.

"It comes in at the batter and then moves away to the outside of the corner. Sometimes, it will curve and rise. Sometimes, it'll curve and drop," said Lucero, who signed with Barton C.C. today via full-ride scholarship.

Lucero said Barton C.C. was especially drawn to the way her curveball travels.

Lucero went 8-5 with a 3.04 earned run average in 2019, striking out 67 batters.

Preparing for Barton C.C., which is located in Great Bend, Kansas, Lucero said she wants to throw more pitches that drop down below the knees at the last second.

"I think it would help me throw batters off and help me get more strikeouts if needed," Lucero said.