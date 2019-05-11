LAS CRUCES – Farmington's Makayla Donald opened the 5A state softball playoffs in dominating fashion on the pitching mound, tossing a complete-game no-hitter with 16 strikeouts en route to a 7-0 win today at Centennial.
"That was definitely her best outing. She has been my go-to (pitcher), so it was really good to see that," coach Tim Trotter said.
And the Lady Scorpions' offense did more than enough to support Donald's performance.
Nicole Brimhall drove in a run in the top of the fifth inning, while Ulysse Morales added a home run.
"We scouted (Centennial) and I thought that we would have to get on them early and we would have to swing the bats well in order to win," Trotter said.
Centennial's season ended at 18-7.
Farmington (17-10) will face Hobbs in the 5A state quarterfinals 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho.
Las Cruces Sun-News Sports Editor Jason Groves can be reached at 575-541-5459 or jgroves@lcsun-news.com. Follow him on Twitter @jpgroves.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.