LAS CRUCES – Farmington's Makayla Donald opened the 5A state softball playoffs in dominating fashion on the pitching mound, tossing a complete-game no-hitter with 16 strikeouts en route to a 7-0 win today at Centennial.

"That was definitely her best outing. She has been my go-to (pitcher), so it was really good to see that," coach Tim Trotter said.

And the Lady Scorpions' offense did more than enough to support Donald's performance.

Nicole Brimhall drove in a run in the top of the fifth inning, while Ulysse Morales added a home run.

"We scouted (Centennial) and I thought that we would have to get on them early and we would have to swing the bats well in order to win," Trotter said.

Centennial's season ended at 18-7.

Farmington (17-10) will face Hobbs in the 5A state quarterfinals 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho.

