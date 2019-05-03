FARMINGTON — The Aztec softball team put the finishing touches on its District 1-4A championship run with a 12-6 win in Game 1 tonight at Gallup to secure its fourth district title in five years.

Despite losing the nightcap game 12-11 after blowing a 9-1 lead, AHS checked off the first big task on its to-do list.

The Lady Tigers scored seven runs in the fourth inning of Game 1 to pull ahead and win district outright.

Aztec (19-7, 9-1) will now wait and see where it’ll be seeded in this year’s 4A state softball tournament bracket. The brackets will be released at 5 p.m. Sunday online at nmact.org.

AHS eyes its second state title in three years.

Buy Photo Kirtland Central's Brianna Switzler scores a run against Bloomfield during Friday's District 1-4A game at Bloomfield Softball Complex. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Kirtland edges Bloomfield in slugfest

The Lady Broncos softball team kept punching, and withstood plenty of counter-punches, en route to a 24-19 win tonight at Bloomfield Softball Complex.

KC had a 12-2 lead entering the bottom of the third inning, but Bloomfield managed to chip away at the deficit with some key base hits. Kirtland kept on attacking and held on to win, however.

KC (12-14, 4-6) then won Game 2, 13-3, to win the series.

Lady Chieftains swept at Miyamura

The Shiprock softball team dropped both District 1-4A games, 10-0 and 12-1, tonight.

Shiprock went winless in district play, dropping 8-13 overall.