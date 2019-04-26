Buy Photo Aztec's April Trujillo darts down the third base line and scores a run against Kirtland Central during Friday's District 1-4A game at KCHS. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — The Aztec softball team continued its latest surge on the hitting end, hammering Kirtland Central 15-0 and 12-0 in today’s District 1-4A doubleheader at KCHS.

Aztec is now just one win away from clinching the District 1-4A title.

Aztec’s bats opened the floodgates with an 11-run barrage in the fourth inning of Game 1.

Multiple AHS hits soared and bounced all over the place, and balls often ricocheted off KC defenders’ gloves or bounced past them entirely.

The Lady Tigers have scored 11-plus runs in each of their last 10 games.

Aztec (18-6, 8-0) has won 15 of its last 17 games overall, while Kirtland (10-14, 2-6) has lost eight of its last 11 games.

Buy Photo Kirtland Central's Addisyn Sanchez looks to make a catch in right field against Aztec during Friday's District 1-4A game at KCHS. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Gallup too much for Shiprock

The Lady Chieftains (8-11, 0-8) were swept 11-0 and 20-5 in today’s District 1-4A softball doubleheader at SHS.

Gallup pulled ahead for good in Game 1 with seven runs in the top of the sixth inning, followed by eight runs in the top of the fourth during Game 2.

Shiprock will conclude the 2019 season at 3 p.m. next Friday at Miyamura.

Gallup (16-8, 7-1) will host Aztec at 3 p.m. next Friday to decide the district title.

GHS must beat Aztec twice to win district.