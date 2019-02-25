LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11

Friday - at Aztec Tiger Tournament (Day 1), TBA

Saturday - at Aztec Tiger Tournament (Day 2), TBA

March 9 - Doubleheader vs. Piedra Vista at Farmington Sports Complex, Noon

March 12 - Grants, 5 p.m.

March 23 - Doubleheader vs. Taos, 11 a.m.

March 28-30 - at Kristen Griego Memorial Tournament (Rio Rancho), TBA

April 5 - Doubleheader vs. Shiprock, 4 p.m.

April 6 - Doubleheader vs. Belen, 11 a.m.

April 12 - Doubleheader at Aztec, 3 p.m.

April 18 - Doubleheader Gallup, 3 p.m.

April 26 - Doubleheader vs. Miyamura, 4 p.m.

May 3 - Doubleheader vs. Kirtland Central, 4 p.m.

