2018 Piedra Vista softball graduate Cheyenne Stark, seen here in a game against Rio Rancho on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at Farmington Sports Complex, was named North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Position Player of the Week at Grayson College. (Photo11: Daily Times file photo)

FARMINGTON — Cheyenne Stark’s adding plenty of firepower to Grayson College’s lineup just one a week into her tenure with the Vikings, taking home North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Position Player of the Week honors in the process.

The Grayson shortstop and 2018 Piedra Vista softball graduate hit .400 with five home runs and 12 runs in seven games last week to open the 2019 campaign.

She hit three home runs and seven RBIs in last Saturday’s game against Howard College.

Grayson College, located in Denison, Texas, returned to the diamond today against Kilgore College.

Alaina Sayler off to fast start at Otero J.C.

The 2018 Aztec softball graduate is hitting .361 with six RBIs and three stolen bases starting all 10 games at second base.

Otero, located in La Junta, Colorado, returns to the diamond 2 p.m. Friday at home against Northwestern C.C.