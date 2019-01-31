Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Farmington softball schedule
Lady Scorpions open 2019 season March 5 at home versus Kirtland Central
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Farmington softball schedule
The Daily Times staff
Published 2:53 p.m. MT Jan. 31, 2019
March 5 – Kirtland Central, 4 p.m.
March 7 – Navajo Prep, 4 p.m.
March 14-16 – at Las Cruces tournament, TBA
March 19-22 – at Rough Rider Classic in Buckeye, Arizona, TBA
March 28-30 – at Kristen Griego Memorial tournament at Rio Rancho, TBA
April 2 – Doubleheader vs. Gallup, 4 p.m.
April 12 – Doubleheader at Piedra Vista at Farmington Sports Complex, 4 p.m.
April 20 – Doubleheader vs. West Mesa, 11 a.m.
April 27 – Doubleheader vs. La Cueva, 11 a.m.
May 4 – Doubleheader at Eldorado, 11 a.m.
Note: FHS home games played at the Ricketts Softball Complex
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.