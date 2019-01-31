LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

March 5 – Kirtland Central, 4 p.m.

March 7 – Navajo Prep, 4 p.m.

March 14-16 – at Las Cruces tournament, TBA

March 19-22 – at Rough Rider Classic in Buckeye, Arizona, TBA

March 28-30 – at Kristen Griego Memorial tournament at Rio Rancho, TBA

April 2 – Doubleheader vs. Gallup, 4 p.m.

April 12 – Doubleheader at Piedra Vista at Farmington Sports Complex, 4 p.m.

April 20 – Doubleheader vs. West Mesa, 11 a.m.

April 27 – Doubleheader vs. La Cueva, 11 a.m.

May 4 – Doubleheader at Eldorado, 11 a.m.

Note: FHS home games played at the Ricketts Softball Complex

