The Daily Times staff
Published 6:27 p.m. MT March 27, 2018 | Updated 7:46 p.m. MT March 27, 2018
Softball
Kirtland Central 23, Navajo Prep 4 (Game 1)
Kirtland Central 20, Navajo Prep 10 (Game 2)
Grants 21, Shiprock 6 (Game 1)
Shiprock 18, Grants 5 (Game 2)
Cibola 15, St. Pius 0
Robertson 15, St. Michael's 0
Pecos 25, Mora 19
Baseball
Aztec 15, Shiprock 5
Clovis 24, Lovington 1
Robertson 7, St. Michael’s 3 (Game 1)
Santa Fe Indian 12, McCurdy 2
Santa Rosa 15, Pecos 2
Note: Kirtland Central-Santa Fe baseball doubleheader cancelled due to inclement weather
