From the start, Lady Broncos capitalize on easy scoring chances in Tuesday's doubleheader. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times

Softball

Kirtland Central 23, Navajo Prep 4 (Game 1)

Kirtland Central 20, Navajo Prep 10 (Game 2)

Grants 21, Shiprock 6 (Game 1)

Shiprock 18, Grants 5 (Game 2)

Cibola 15, St. Pius 0

Robertson 15, St. Michael's 0

Pecos 25, Mora 19

PHOTOS: Navajo Prep vs. Kirtland Central softball | March 27
Navajo Prep's Mary Smith fires a pitch during Tuesday's game against Kirtland Central.  Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Brianna Switzler easily reaches second base following a wild pitch during Tuesday's game at Navajo Prep. Visit daily-times.com to see more images.  Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Navajo Prep's Kyra Capitan looks to a complete a 4-3 double play during Tuesday's game against Kirtland Central.  Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Kirtland Central's Aundrea Weaver fires a pitch during Tuesday's game at Navajo Prep.  Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Baseball

    Aztec 15, Shiprock 5

    Clovis 24, Lovington 1

    Robertson 7, St. Michael’s 3 (Game 1)

    Santa Fe Indian 12, McCurdy 2

    Santa Rosa 15, Pecos 2

    Note: Kirtland Central-Santa Fe baseball doubleheader cancelled due to inclement weather

