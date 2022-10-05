Scorpions soccer teams sweep past crosstown rival Piedra Vista

FARMINGTON − The Farmington High School boys and girls soccer teams posted big wins in the middle of their district campaign, each prevailing Tuesday night in tight contests over Piedra Vista.

Meantime, the Kirtland Central boys soccer team kept their perfect district record intact Tuesday night, getting past Bloomfield at Bill Cawood Field.

Here's a recap of prep sports action from Tuesday night.

Boys Soccer

FARMINGTON 2, Piedra Vista 1 (OT)

Junior Ivan Gomez scored the game-winning goal late in overtime play as Farmington High's boys soccer team earned a 2-1 victory Tuesday night at Hutchison Stadium over district and crosstown rival Piedra Vista.

In a match that featured several scoring chances for both sides, the Scorpions came out on top with a shot from Gomez in the final minutes of extra time, giving Farmington their third win in the district campaign while also snapping a two-match losing streak.

Senior Caleb Allred scored the other Scorpions goal as they improve to 8-7 overall (3-3 District 2-5A). Farmington will look for their second straight win when they visit Sandia on Saturday at 1:15 p.m. The Panthers have dropped four in a row and fall to 3-10-1 on the season with an 0-5 mark in district play. Piedra Vista will be on the road Saturday at 1 p.m. when they tackle Eldorado.

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 2, Bloomfield 0

The Kirtland Central boys soccer team earned their fourth straight win on Tuesday, shutting out Bloomfield by a final of 2-0 at home at Bill Cawood Field.

The Broncos were spurred on to victory by goals from seniors Saul Garcia and Kyler Joe as Kirtland Central improved their overall record to 6-4-4 (4-0 District 1-4A). Kirtland Central will be on the road Thursday at 6 p.m. looking to keep their district record unblemished when they face Gallup.

Bloomfield falls to 4-10-1 overall (1-3 District) and will be back in action on Tuesday, Oct. 11 when they visit Aztec.

AZTEC 8, Gallup 0

Four Aztec High School boys soccer players found the back of the net Tuesday afternoon as they cruised to an 8-0 shutout win on the road over Gallup.

Sophomore Noah Higgins scored three times to lead the Tigers to the win. He was joined in the scoring by junior Kanawut Phanlub and senior Diego Tavenner, who each scored a pair of goals as well as senior Erick Medina.

The Tigers led the match 2-0 at the half before scoring six times in the second half, improving their record to 2-12-1 and snapping a two-match losing streak. Aztec improves to 2-2 on the district campaign and will be home Thursday night to face Miyamura.

Girls Soccer

FARMINGTON 1, Piedra Vista 0

Sophomores Danielle Bamba and Jenna Elledge teamed up for the Farmington High School girls soccer team's lone goal in a 1-0 win Tuesday night at Hutchison Stadium over crosstown and district rival Piedra Vista.

The Lady Scorpions got their goal in the first half when Bamba sent a crossing pass to Elledge, who got the ball into the back of the net for the game winner. Elledge, the team's leading scorer this season with 11 goals and seven assists, helped Farmington earn their second win from six district matches, improving their District 2-5A record to 2-3-1.

"The girls had a combined game plan and they worked really well together to achieve that goal," said Farmington girls soccer coach Bryce Frost. "Our defense was on point in the second half and really shut down any attempt Piedra Vista had."

Farmington improves to 7-5-2 overall and returns to district competition on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Hutchison Stadium when they tackle Sandia. Piedra Vista falls to 6-7-2 overall (1-4-1 District) after losing their second straight match. The Lady Panthers will be home Saturday at 1 p.m. to face off with Eldorado.

AZTEC 4, Gallup 1

Junior Rheala Herrera scored three times to lead the Aztec High School girls soccer team to a 4-1 win Tuesday night at home over Gallup.

Junior Summer Steele added a goal and a pair of assists for the Lady Tigers, who remain unbeaten after five matches in District 1-4A play this season, improving their overall record to 7-7.

Herrera, currently tied for ninth among the state's leading goal scorers in Class 4A, has scored 16 goals for Aztec this season. As a two-year starter on the team, Herrera has scored 28 goals and 10 assists.

Aztec will be back in action Thursday at 6 p.m. when they visit Miyamura.