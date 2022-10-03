Scorpions, Panthers soccer squads come up short as district season takes shape

FARMINGTON − The Farmington High School girls soccer team finished on the wrong end of a 1-0 decision at home Saturday afternoon against district rival La Cueva.

Meantime, the Scorpions boys soccer team were blanked 5-0 on the road at La Cueva, losing their second straight district match this season.

Here's a recap of Saturday's high school sports action.

Boys Soccer

LA CUEVA 5, Farmington 0

Senior Mason Barone and sophomore Cameron Riddle scored a pair of goals as La Cueva shut out Farmington by a final of 5-0 at La Cueva High School in a key district match on Saturday afternoon.

The Bears (10-1-3 overall, 4-0 District 2-5A) led the match 2-0 at the half before adding three more goals in the second half on their way to extending their win streak to eight straight. Junior Malcolm Starr added a goal for La Cueva, who have outscored their district rivals 24-4 after four contests.

La Cueva enters the week as the third-ranked boys soccer team in Class 5A in the state according to MaxPreps, trailing only Volcano Vista and Centennial.

Farmington has a record of 7-7 after the loss (1-3 District 2-5A) and will be back in action Tuesday at 5 p.m. when they visit crosstown rival Piedra Vista at the Panther soccer fields.

SANDIA 5, Piedra Vista 1

Senior Connor Cousins scored four goals for the Sandia High School boys soccer team, leading them to their fourth win from their last five matches in a 5-1 victory at home Saturday afternoon over Piedra Vista.

Cousins, the leading scorer for the Matadors this season with 20 goals, is currently ranked sixth in the state at Class 5A in that category. His four goals against the Panthers matches his season high, which he achieved in an 8-0 victory over Del Norte on Aug. 27.

Sandia improves to 8-5-1 on the season (3-1 District 2-5A) while Piedra Vista has lost three in a row and fall to 3-9-1 overall (0-3 District). The Panthers will be home on Tuesday at 5 p.m. to face Farmington.

Girls Soccer

LA CUEVA 1, Farmington 0

The La Cueva girls soccer team got a first half goal from Bella Garciduenas off a corner kick which proved to the difference in a 1-0 victory for the Lady Bears over Farmington on Saturday afternoon at Hutchison Stadium.

The goal, which came inside the 20-minute mark of the first half was the only goal of a tightly contested match, gave the Lady Bears their eighth straight win. The victory improves their record to 11-3 on the season, including a perfect 4-0 mark in District 2-5A competition.

The loss drops the Lady Scorpions record to 6-5-2 on the season (1-3 district) ahead of a Tuesday night clash at home against crosstown rival Piedra Vista.

SANDIA 5, Piedra Vista 0

The Sandia High girls soccer team snapped a two-match losing streak on the road Friday night, shutting out Piedra Vista by a final of 5-0.

The Lady Matadors have equaled their District 2-5A record to 2-2 with the win after back-to-back losses last week to Eldorado and La Cueva. Sandia's other district win came on Sept. 20 when they beat Farmington at home 2-0.

Piedra Vista has lost four of their last five matches and fall to 6-6-2 overall (1-3 district) and will look to bounce back when they visit Hutchison Stadium to face the Lady Scorpions on Tuesday at 7 p.m.