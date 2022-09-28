Lady Broncos extend win streak to eight after beating Miyamura

FARMINGTON − The Kirtland Central girls soccer team extended their win streak to eight straight after a 2-1 overtime win at home Tuesday afternoon over Miyamura.

Meantime, both the Farmington boys and girls soccer teams suffered close defeats in district action against Eldorado.

Here's a look back at prep sports action from across San Juan County.

Girls Soccer

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 2, Miyamura 1 (OT)

Senior Jesse Garcia scored a pair of goals, including the game winner in overtime as Kirtland Central's girls soccer team slipped past Miyamura by a final of 2-1 in district action Tuesday night at Bill Cawood Field.

Garcia, who leads the Lady Broncos with 20 goals this season, ended the match with an overtime winner assisted by Kayleigh Coolidge after both teams played to a draw after 80 minutes of play.

Senior Aja Francisco opened the scoring for the Patriots in the 27th minute of the first half, but Garcia tied the game just one minute later. Both teams had scoring chances in the second half, with Kirtland Central goalkeeper Madison Manuelito coming up big to keep the match tied heading into overtime.

Kirtland Central, currently ranked fifth in the state in Class 4A according to MaxPreps, improved their record to 10-3 on the season (3-0 District 1-4A) and have won eight straight. They'll be back in action Thursday at 6 p.m. when they visit Aztec.

ELDORADO 3, Farmington 0

The Eldorado High School girls soccer team extended their win streak to three in a row while improving their record on the season to 10-1-1 as they posted a 3-0 shutout win Tuesday afternoon over Farmington High at Hutchison Stadium.

Eldorado jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half, then extended their margin while improving to 3-0 in District 2-5A competition. The Golden Eagles are led by senior Rowan Levandoski with eight goals and senior Ava Forrester with four goals and five assists on the season.

Farmington falls to 1-2 in district play, with a record of 6-4-2 overall. They will hope to bounce back Saturday at 1 p.m. at home when they tackle La Cueva.

PIEDRA VISTA 5, West Mesa 0

The Piedra Vista girls soccer team got goals from Elysia Kinney, as well as Danica Krakow, Avery Hawkins and Analyse Healy on their way to a 5-0 shutout win at home Tuesday afternoon over West Mesa.

The Lady Panthers victory snaps a three-match losing streak and earns them their first win in District 2-5A play this season. Piedra Vista's record to 6-5-2 (1-2 district) on the season while West Mesa falls to 5-6 overall.

Piedra Vista will be at home Friday at 3 p.m. when they tackle Sandia.

BLOOMFIELD 8, Gallup 3

The Bloomfield High School girls soccer team got three goals apiece from Ella Serrano and Desirea Gurule as they rolled to an 8-3 win on the road Tuesday afternoon over Gallup.

The Lady Bobcats led the match 5-1 at the end of the first half, while Miranda Jaquez and Alivia Waite also contributed to the scoring. Bloomfield outscored the Lady Bengals 3-2 in the second half to preserve the win.

Bloomfield has won five of their last six matches and improves to 7-5-1 on the season (2-1 District 1-4A) while preparing to visit Miyamura on Thursday at 7 p.m.

AZTEC 10, Shiprock 0

The Aztec High School girls soccer team rolled to their second straight win Tuesday afternoon, blanking Shiprock by a final score of 10-0 at Chieftain Stadium.

The Lady Tigers improved to 3-0 in District 1-4A with the win, while Shiprock falls to 0-3 in district play and have a record of 0-11 this season. In three district matches, the Lady Chieftains have been outscored by a combined margin of 30-0.

Aztec (5-7 overall) will be home Thursday at 6 p.m. to face Kirtland Central while Shiprock will look for their first win of the season on Thursday at 3 p.m. when they visit Gallup.

Boys Soccer

ELDORADO 1, Farmington 0

The Eldorado High School boys soccer team earned a hard-fought 1-0 decision Tuesday afternoon at home against Farmington in a match that was halted after just one half of play.

Inclement weather paused the match after the first half was completed, and persistent lightning and rain forced the match to be called due to delays.

"We still had another half to play, but we played a good game and the boys were proud of their performance," said Farmington head coach Ray Santillanes. "It's definitely a tough way to lose. It's hard to leave a loss like that on the field in that way."

The loss is the third in the last four matches for the Scorpions (7-5 overall, 1-2 District 2-5A), who will travel to La Cueva for a Saturday match scheduled to start at 1:15 p.m.

BLOOMFIELD 10, Gallup 0

The Bloomfield High School boys soccer team snapped a three-game losing streak with a 10-0 rout at home Tuesday afternoon over Gallup.

The Bobcats opened their district campaign last week with a 4-2 loss to Aztec before playing a non-district match Monday at home against Pojoaque Valley which had to be rescheduled. The Bobcats dropped that match by a 2-1 in double overtime.

Bloomfield's win over the Bengals improves their record to 4-8-1 (1-1 District 1-4A) as they look ahead to a home showdown with Miyamura Thursday at 6 p.m.

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 2, Miyamura 1 (2OT)

Senior Kyler Joe scored the game-winner in double overtime to lift the Kirtland Central boys soccer team to a 2-1 win on the road Tuesday evening over Miyamura.

Joe scored both of the Broncos goals in the win, getting a second half goal to send the match to overtime after both teams played to a 1-1 tie after 80 minutes.

Joe, the leading scorer with nine goals for the Broncos this season, helped the Broncos earn their second straight win. With a 2-0 mark in District 1-4A play, the Broncos improved to 4-6-4 overall. They'll look to continue their winning ways on Thursday at 6 p.m. when they host Aztec.