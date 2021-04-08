Aztec's season ends in 4A girls soccer state semifinals at Hope Christian

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — Aztec surrendered two goals early in the second half, falling 2-0 in Thursday’s 4A girls soccer state semifinals match at Hope Christian.

The Lady Tigers’ spring campaign ended at 9-2-1.

Aztec will say goodbye to more than a dozen graduating seniors.

Hope Christian will face St. Pius in Saturday's 4A finals at University of New Mexico.

Navajo Prep basketball teams top Aztec to stay undefeated

The Prep girls won 49-11 Wednesday at the Eagles Nest, while the Prep boys followed suit with a 55-48 win.

The Prep boys and girls both improved to 3-0 this season. Both teams will play in a doubleheader 5:30 p.m. Friday at Tohatchi.

