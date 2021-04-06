Denym Seabolt's game-winner sends Aztec girls to the 4A soccer semifinals

The Daily Times staff

AZTEC — Aztec's Denym Seabolt scored the game-winning goal to lift the Lady Tigers to a 1-0 overtime win over Albuquerque Academy in Tuesday's 4A girls soccer state quarterfinals at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec.

Aztec, the No. 3 seed in the 4A girls bracket, will face No. 2 seed Hope Christian in Thursday's 4A state semifinals.

Farmington boys and girls fall at Albuquerque High

The FHS boys lost 4-0 in Tuesday's 5A boys quarterfinals at AHS, while the FHS girls lost 9-0 in Tuesday's 5A girls quarterfinals.

The FHS boys' season ended at 8-2-1, while the FHS girls' season ended at 8-3.

Kirtland boys, PV girls also lose playoff openers

The Broncos lost 5-0 to Lovington in Tuesday's 4A boys quarterfinals at Clovis, while the Lady Panthers lost 2-0 in Tuesday's 5A girls quarterfinals at Rio Rancho.

The Kirtland boys’ season ended with a record of 5-3-3, while the PV girls' season ended at 8-3.

