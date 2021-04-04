Aztec earns the No. 3 seed in the 4A state girls soccer playoffs

FARMINGTON — The Aztec Lady Tigers’ quest for a state title run this season continues with their 4A girls soccer state quarterfinals matchup against Albuquerque Academy.

Third-seeded Aztec (8-1-1) will host the sixth-seeded Chargers (5-5) 6 p.m. Tuesday at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium.

Aztec, which returned much of its core group this season, already logged key home victories against Piedra Vista and Farmington.

PV girls, FHS girls both make 5A playoffs

The Lady Panthers are the No. 5 seed in the 5A girls bracket and will play Tuesday at fourth-seeded Rio Rancho. The Lady Scorpions earned the No. 7 seed in 5A and will play Tuesday at No. 2 seed Albuquerque High.

Farmington boys, Kirtland boys also make playoffs

The FHS boys earned the No. 5 seed in Class 5A and will play Tuesday at No. 4 seed Albuquerque High. The Kirtland boys earned the No. 8 seed in Class 4A and will play Tuesday at top-seeded Lovington.

The state quarterfinals and semifinals will be played at either the higher seed’s location or at a neutral site.

The Class 4A and 5A state championship matches for both boys and girls will take place at University of New Mexico on April 10.

