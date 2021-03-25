Aztec girls soccer team cruises past Gallup, stays unbeaten at 8-0 this season

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON – The Aztec girls soccer team remains unbeaten in its latest shutout victory, rolling past Gallup 10-0 Thursday at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec.

Aztec improved to 8-0 this season, outscoring foes by a combined 47-0.

Farmington girls, Aztec boys also cruise to shutout wins

FHS crushed Miyamura 7-0 Thursday at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington, while the Tigers won 7-0 Thursday at Gallup. The FHS girls improved to 6-2, while the Aztec boys improved to 5-3.

Farmington boys, Bloomfield boys and girls also victorious

The Scorpions won 7-1 Thursday at Miyamura, improving to 5-1-1 this season.

The BHS boys topped Kirtland Central 2-1 Thursday at Bobcat Stadium, while the BHS girls won 5-2 Thursday at Kirtland Central. The BHS boys (4-3) have won four of their last five matches, while the BHS girls improved to 3-4.

Piedra Vista volleyball improves to 10-0

PV handled business with a straight-set victory (25-18, 25-17, 25-14) over Bloomfield Thursday at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.

Kirtland, Farmington volleyball teams win straight-set matches

Kirtland won in straight sets (26-24, 25-15, 25-20) Thursday at Shiprock, while FHS swept Aztec (25-13, 25-9, 25-11) Thursday at Scorpion Arena.

