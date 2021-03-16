Aztec girls, Piedra Vista boys remain unbeaten in soccer

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON – The Aztec girls remained unbeaten with another shutout on the soccer field, topping Piedra Vista 1-0 Tuesday at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec. Meanwhile, the Piedra Vista boys beat Aztec 3-1 Tuesday at PVHS.

The Aztec girls improved to 4-0 this season, while the PV boys improved to 3-0-1 this season.

Aztec’s Aspen Newland scored the decisive goal on a 50-yard free kick for the Lady Tigers.

PV, Farmington volleyball teams win home matches in straight sets

The Lady Panthers took down Miyamura in straight sets (25-20, 25-14, 25-20) Tuesday at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. PV’s now 6-0 this season.

FHS swept Kirtland Central (25-14, 25-20, 25-11) Tuesday at Scorpion Arena, improving to 4-3 this season.

Aztec outlasts Shiprock in volleyball

The Lady Tigers won in straight sets (25-17, 25-11, 25-12, 25-11, 15-6) Tuesday at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.

Bloomfield soccer teams win first matches

The Bloomfield girls shut out Miyamura 4-0 Tuesday at Bobcat Stadium, while the Bloomfield boys won 3-2 in overtime Tuesday at Miyamura.

FHS and Kirtland boys draw in soccer

The Scorpions and the Broncos played to a 1-1 tie Tuesday at KCHS.

