Farmington boys, PV girls cruise to big home victories in soccer

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — The Farmington boys and the Piedra Vista girls posted big home victories on the soccer pitch on Thursday.

The Scorpions hammered Aztec 5-0 at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington, while the Lady Panthers crushed Kirtland Central 9-0 at PVHS.

Aztec girls shut out Farmington

The Lady Tigers won 2-0 Thursday at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec behind two first-half goals by Autumn Roundy.

Kirtland and PV boys draw

The Broncos and the Panthers played to a 1-1 tie Thursday at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland.

PV, FHS volleyball teams win home matches

The Lady Panthers swept Aztec Thursday at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington, while FHS topped Bloomfield in four sets at Scorpion Arena.

Kirtland volleyball victorious on road

The Lady Broncos won in four sets Thursday at Miyamura.

Newcomb, Shiprock volleyball teams drop matches

The Skyhawks lost in five sets at home against Tohatchi on Thursday, while the Chieftains lost in straight sets at Gallup.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e