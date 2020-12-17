Aztec's Aspen Newland and Autumn Roundy sign with Northwest College women's soccer

FARMINGTON — Aspen Newland and Autumn Roundy have been though plenty of tough matches on the soccer pitch, and the Aztec duo looks to bring that same fight to Northwest College.

“We’re not afraid to fight to win. We don’t like losing, we don’t want to lose,” Newland said.

Both Newland and Roundy signed with the Trappers via partial athletic and academic scholarships on Thursday.

“I’m feeling pretty blessed to have this opportunity come up,” Roundy said.

Newland, a defender, said Northwest College, a junior college program in Powell, Wyoming, sought a strong, sturdy presence on the backline.

“I am very capable of holding my own when it comes to playing in a high-intensity situation,” Newland said.

Roundy, a striker, said Northwest College sought more speed going on the attack.

Newland scored seven goals — including two goals in Aztec’s 2019 4A quarterfinals win over Los Alamos — and earned First Team All-State accolades in 2019.

Roundy scored 25 goals and earned Second Team All-State honors in 2019.

The 2020 campaign was postponed until March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Going forward, Newland said she wants to fine-tune her touch on the ball. Roundy said she wants to have better control and ball placement when taking shots.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577, mhollinshead@daily-times.com and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e