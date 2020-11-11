Aztec's EdenJames Martinez signs with Oklahoma Panhandle State women's soccer

Matt Hollinshead, mhollinshead@daily-times.com

FARMINGTON — Aztec's EdenJames Martinez looks to help Oklahoma Panhandle State University's women's soccer program right away, signing with the Aggies Wednesday on an athletic scholarship.

"That was the main thing (I was) looking for in a soccer program, not having to sit on the bench my freshman and sophomore year, being able to go in and play as a freshman, starting young," Martinez said.

Martinez said she will go from playing midfielder to a center-defender role.

Martinez said OPSU, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program located in Goodwell, Oklahoma, will benefit from her playing on the back line because it'll allow midfielders and other defenders to move to other spots and help the offense.

Martinez also said her experiences as a midfielder will allow her to help OPSU create chances on counterattacks.

Martinez tallied 11 goals, 11 assists and 75 shots in 2019.

The 2020 New Mexico soccer season is postponed until Feb. 15, 2021 due to COVID-19.

Going forward, Martinez said she wants to improve in one-on-one scoring situations taking on older, more

Martinez also said she wants to be a more disciplined defender.

"Sometimes, I do like to go a little crazy and step out of my lane," Martinez said.

