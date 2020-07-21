CLOSE

Midfielder had 12 goals, 20 assists during 2019 season

Buy Photo Kirtland Central’s Colten Warner signs his National Letter of Intent on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, to continue his soccer career at Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

KIRTLAND — Colten Warner’s field vision helps him make solid passes to teammates, and he’s not afraid to take on foes head-on setting up plays.

That’s how the Kirtland Central midfielder caught the attention of Northwest College’s men’s soccer program, a team in need of midfield depth.

“Whatever will get my team a goal or get us the better opportunity to score, that’s what I go for,” said Warner, who signed with the Trappers on partial athletic and academic scholarships July 21.

Warner tallied 12 goals and 20 assists during the 2019 season.

Warner said he wants to work on bringing the ball down to his feet faster upon receiving passes and be quicker on that ensuing first touch.

On defense, Warner said he’s working on limiting space between foes and the goalkeeper box so he won’t get beaten in one-on-one situations.

After a year or two at Northwest College, a junior college program in Powell, Wyoming, Warner said he’d love to seize the opportunity to transfer to an NCAA Division I or Division II program.

