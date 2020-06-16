CLOSE

Buy Photo Kirtland Central's Nikkinna Begay signs her National Letter of Intent on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, to continue her soccer career at Mesa Community College in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

KIRTLAND — Nikkinna Begay is quite vocal patrolling the back line, which caught the attention of Mesa Community College's women's soccer team.

Mesa C.C. is a defensive-minded team, and the Kirtland Central defender believes she can contribute right away.

"I would like to direct and guide everyone back there," said Begay, who signed her National Letter of Intent with the Thunderbirds on Tuesday.

Begay said Mesa C.C., located in Mesa, Arizona, doesn't offer scholarships to out-of-state players, but she will join the team as a walk-on.

Going forward, Begay said she wants to be able to help cover other areas of the soccer pitch more often whenever teammates need assistance.

"If someone loses their (person) or if I lose my person, then I can easily tell them to switch... Or if I see someone open, I can run over there and cover them as well," Begay said.

