Buy Photo Kirtland Central's Jayden Guillory (13) knocks down the ball with her right arm for a save off a corner kick during a match on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 at Farmington. Guillory will continue her soccer career at NCAA Division II Adams State University in Alamosa, Colorado. (Photo: File photo by Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — Whenever other players swarmed the box, Jayden Guillory was ready for it.

When corner kicks come her way, the Kirtland Central goalkeeper batted the ball down and away from that tight space. When the ball hopped and rolled toward her in traffic, she scooped it up.

That’s where Guillory proved to be reliable in net, and now she looks to be that same steady force for Adams State University’s women’s soccer program.

“I can guide everybody... Goalies can see the whole field better than anybody else,” said Guillory, who signed with the Grizzlies via partial athletic and academic scholarships. “(Adams State coach Colin Baker) was the only coach that would contact me constantly. He believes that I can be a starter by hopefully the end of (my first season)."

Guillory proved time and again she could made the key saves when the goalkeeper box was crowded.

"If there’s a crowded area, you’ve got to be ready. Making those kind of saves, it’ll give me more confidence in myself," Guillory said.

Adams State, an NCAA Division II program located in Alamosa, Colorado, surrendered a combined 86 goals the last two seasons.

Guillory made 183 saves, recorded five shutout victories and allowed just 19 total goals in 2019 alone.

Going forward, Guillory said she wants to be more proactive jumping up for saves in the upper corners of the net.

Guillory said she’s dealt with left hip issues since her eighth grade season, which held her back in those scenarios, and she wants to be able to make those types of saves without the fear of re-aggravating it further.

“I’m still a little timid landing on that side,” Guillory said. “I’ve done little dives (practicing) by myself to get used to it.”

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

