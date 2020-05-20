CLOSE

Farmington’s Jaren Ulibarri will continue his soccer career at NCAA Division III McMurry University in Abilene, Texas. (Photo: Jaren Ulibarri)

FARMINGTON — Jaren Ulibarri looks to keep wreaking havoc attacking the box after committing to McMurry University’s men’s soccer program.

“They were very impressed with my speed... just how quickly I move on and off the ball,” the Farmington midfielder said. “My decision making’s quick.”

Ulibarri, who’s guaranteed a roster spot as a preferred walk-on, said he’s been in contact with McMurray’s coaching staff after meeting them during a soccer camp in Dallas last summer. McMurry’s a NCAA Division III program located in Abilene, Texas.

Going forward, Ulibarri said he wants to be more creative on the attack, especially in one-on-one situations, and be more finessed with ball movement.

Ulibarri also said he wants to get physically stronger to help him better withstand opposing strikers.

“I want to make them work for it,” Ulibarri said. “I’m going to put up a fight.”

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

