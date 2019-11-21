FARMINGTON — Aztec defender Aspen Newland was named to First-Team All-State in 4A girls soccer this season.
Newland scored seven goals in 2019, including two goals against Los Alamos in the 4A state quarterfinals.
Teammates Autumn Roundy, Daniella Sanders and EdenJames Martinez all made Second-Team All-State in 4A girls soccer, as did Bloomfield’s Sydney Dugger and Kirtland Central’s Abbie Warner.
4A’s First Team
Defender
Courtney Lohmeier, Albuquerque Academy
Alyssa Doty, St. Pius
Kyra Stafford, Hope Christian
Alexis Lin, Albuquerque Academy
Nicole Taibbi, St. Pius
Aspen Newland, Aztec
Striker
Grace Romero, St. Pius
Addison Anaya, Hope Christian
Willa Wiese, Albuquerque Academy
Goalkeeper
Loreleil Logan, Albuquerque Academy
Taylor Bentley, Hope Christian
Midfielder
Emma Donlin, St. Pius
Hadley Collins, Hope Christian
Maya Land, Albuquerque Academy
Mia Martinez, Hope Christian
Claire Rembe, Albuquerque Academy
4A’s Second Team
Defender
Tedi Del Prete, Hope Christian
Mykel Torres, St. Pius
Enmarae Torres, St. Pius
Sydney Dugger, Bloomfield
Abbie Warner, Kirtland Central
Jenna Harris, Los Alamos
Striker
Autumn Roundy, Aztec
Alexis Lin, Albuquerque Academy
Alyssa Parker, Los Alamos
Goalkeeper
Alicia Barela, St. Pius
Daniella Sanders, Aztec
Midfielders
EdenJames Martinez, Aztec
Hannah Irons, St. Pius
Kyera Chavez, St. Pius
Sierra Chavez, St. Pius
Kaya Krantz, Los Alamos
