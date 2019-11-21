CLOSE

Aztec's Aspen Newland, seen here during a girls soccer match on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Farmington High, was named First-Team All-State in 4A girls soccer.

FARMINGTON — Aztec defender Aspen Newland was named to First-Team All-State in 4A girls soccer this season.

Newland scored seven goals in 2019, including two goals against Los Alamos in the 4A state quarterfinals.

Teammates Autumn Roundy, Daniella Sanders and EdenJames Martinez all made Second-Team All-State in 4A girls soccer, as did Bloomfield’s Sydney Dugger and Kirtland Central’s Abbie Warner.

4A’s First Team

Defender

Courtney Lohmeier, Albuquerque Academy

Alyssa Doty, St. Pius

Kyra Stafford, Hope Christian

Alexis Lin, Albuquerque Academy

Nicole Taibbi, St. Pius

Aspen Newland, Aztec

Striker

Grace Romero, St. Pius

Addison Anaya, Hope Christian

Willa Wiese, Albuquerque Academy

Goalkeeper

Loreleil Logan, Albuquerque Academy

Taylor Bentley, Hope Christian

Midfielder

Emma Donlin, St. Pius

Hadley Collins, Hope Christian

Maya Land, Albuquerque Academy

Mia Martinez, Hope Christian

Claire Rembe, Albuquerque Academy

4A’s Second Team

Defender

Tedi Del Prete, Hope Christian

Mykel Torres, St. Pius

Enmarae Torres, St. Pius

Sydney Dugger, Bloomfield

Abbie Warner, Kirtland Central

Jenna Harris, Los Alamos

Striker

Autumn Roundy, Aztec

Alexis Lin, Albuquerque Academy

Alyssa Parker, Los Alamos

Goalkeeper

Alicia Barela, St. Pius

Daniella Sanders, Aztec

Midfielders

EdenJames Martinez, Aztec

Hannah Irons, St. Pius

Kyera Chavez, St. Pius

Sierra Chavez, St. Pius

Kaya Krantz, Los Alamos