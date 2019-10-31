Boys soccer
Final District 2-5A regular season standings
1. La Cueva (12-5-1, 7-1) *
2. Eldorado (10-7-1, 7-1)
3. West Mesa (7-10-1, 3-5)
4. Farmington (6-14, 2-6)
5. Piedra Vista (4-16, 1-7)
* = La Cueva won district title via head-to-head tiebreaker against Eldorado
Final District 1-4A regular season standings
1. Kirtland Central (17-3, 7-1)
2. Aztec (8-12, 6-2)
3. Bloomfield (11-8, 4-4)
4. Miyamura (6-13, 3-5)
5. Gallup (3-15-1, 0-8)
Final District 1-4A regular season stats
Kirtland Central’s Anesio Villegas scored 35 goals. Bloomfield’s Cesar Ramirez scored 28 goals. Aztec’s Francisco Villegas scored 22 goals. Kirtland’s Kyler Joe and Jaxon Manning scored 24 and 20 goals, respectively.
Girls soccer
Final District 2-5A regular season standings
1. La Cueva (15-2-1, 7-0-1)
2. Eldorado (10-6-2, 6-1-1)
3. Piedra Vista (8-10-2, 3-4-1)
4. Farmington (9-9-2, 2-5-1)
5. West Mesa (4-14, 0-8)
Final District 2-5A regular season stats
Eldorado’s Tyler Coker scored 19 goals. Piedra Vista’s Natalie Flores and Eldorado’s Lorelei Mauldin both scored 16 goals. Farmington’s Eliza Merrion scored 15 goals. PV’s Kasandra Funaro scored 14 goals.
Final District 1-4A regular season standings
1. Aztec (15-4-1, 8-0)
2. Bloomfield (8-11-1, 4-3-1) *
3. Kirtland Central (7-10-1, 4-3-1)
4. Gallup (5-14, 2-6)
5. Miyamura (2-13-1, 1-7)
* = Bloomfield won second-place tiebreaker via point differentials
Final District 1-4A regular season stats
Aztec’s Autumn Roundy scored 24 goals.
Final District 1-A/3A regular season standings
1. Academy Tech (12-2-2, 5-0-1)
2. Rehoboth Christian (6-10-1, 3-3)
3. Navajo Prep (5-13-1, 2-3-1)
4. Monte Del Sol (2-15, 1-5)
Final District 1-A/3A regular season stats
Academy Tech’s Amberly Garcia scored 25 goals. Navajo Prep’s Emma Mohs and Kalieyah Boyd scored 18 and 12 goals, respectively. Academy Tech’s Xitlally Estrada Perez scored 11 goals.
