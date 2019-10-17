CLOSE

FARMINGTON — Behind a balanced scoring attack, the Aztec Lady Tigers overpowered Miyamura 6-1 in tonight's District 1-4A girls soccer match at Fred Cook Stadium in Aztec.

Miranda Garcia scored two goals, while EdenJames Martinez, Aspen Newland, Dionne Nelson and Madison Frost each scored a goal.

Aztec is now 13-3-1, 6-0 in district.

Navajo Prep volleyball 6-0 in district

The Lady Eagles won in straight sets (25-20, 25-16, 25-13) tonight at Crownpoint.

Prep’s now 10-6 this season.

Lady Eagles shut out Monte Del Sol

The Navajo Prep girls soccer team won 5-0 today at Eagle Stadium in Farmington, its first District 1-A/3A victory of 2019.

Emma Mohs scored three goals for Prep (4-13-1, 1-3-1).

Aztec's Cara Daugherty controls the ball against Miyamura's Aja Francisco during Thursday's District 1-4A girls soccer match at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec.

Navajo Prep's Emma Mohs goes on the attack against Monte Del Sol against during Thursday's District 1-A/3A girls soccer match at Eagle Stadium in Farmington.

Aztec boys soccer also victorious

The Tigers won 5-2 today at Miyamura.

Aztec’s now 7-11, 5-1 in District 1-4A.

Bloomfield volleyball wins, Aztec volleyball loses

BHS won in five sets (25-21, 23-25, 25-27, 25-20, 15-12) tonight at Shiprock, while Miyamura beat Aztec in straight sets (25-18, 25-12, 25-22) tonight at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.