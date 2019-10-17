CLOSE
PHOTOS: Aztec vs. Miyamura girls soccer | Oct. 17
Aztec's Sierra Villanueva and Miyamura's Deja Mooney battle for the ball during Thursday's District 1-4A girls soccer match at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec.
Aztec's Sierra Villanueva and Miyamura's Deja Mooney battle for the ball during Thursday's District 1-4A girls soccer match at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Aztec's Miranda Garcia gains control of the ball against Miyamura's Baylee Keeler during Thursday's District 1-4A girls soccer match at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec.
Aztec's Miranda Garcia gains control of the ball against Miyamura's Baylee Keeler during Thursday's District 1-4A girls soccer match at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Miyamura's Baylee Keeler tracks down the ball against Aztec's Cara Daugherty (11) and Miranda Garcia (9) during Thursday's District 1-4A girls soccer match at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec.
Miyamura's Baylee Keeler tracks down the ball against Aztec's Cara Daugherty (11) and Miranda Garcia (9) during Thursday's District 1-4A girls soccer match at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Aztec's Cara Daugherty attacks the goalkeeper box against Miyamura during Thursday's District 1-4A girls soccer match at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec.
Aztec's Cara Daugherty attacks the goalkeeper box against Miyamura during Thursday's District 1-4A girls soccer match at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Aztec's Dionne Nelson fires a shot against Miyamura during Thursday's District 1-4A girls soccer match at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec.
Aztec's Dionne Nelson fires a shot against Miyamura during Thursday's District 1-4A girls soccer match at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Miyamura's Alyssa Escamilla and Aztec's Sierra Villanueva battle for the ball during Thursday's District 1-4A girls soccer match at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec.
Miyamura's Alyssa Escamilla and Aztec's Sierra Villanueva battle for the ball during Thursday's District 1-4A girls soccer match at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Miyamura's Araeliah Cooche looks to gain control of the ball against Aztec during Thursday's District 1-4A girls soccer match at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec.
Miyamura's Araeliah Cooche looks to gain control of the ball against Aztec during Thursday's District 1-4A girls soccer match at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Aztec's EdenJames Martinez attacks the box against Miramura's Aja Francisco (14), Casie Taylor (8) and Baylee Keeler (19) during Thursday's District 1-4A girls soccer match at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec.
Aztec's EdenJames Martinez attacks the box against Miramura's Aja Francisco (14), Casie Taylor (8) and Baylee Keeler (19) during Thursday's District 1-4A girls soccer match at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Aztec's Sierra Villanueva launches the ball toward the goalkeeper box on a corner kick against Miyamura during Thursday's District 1-4A girls soccer match at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec.
Aztec's Sierra Villanueva launches the ball toward the goalkeeper box on a corner kick against Miyamura during Thursday's District 1-4A girls soccer match at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Aztec's Aspen Newland dribbles the ball forward against Miyamura's Casie Taylor during Thursday's District 1-4A girls soccer match at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec.
Aztec's Aspen Newland dribbles the ball forward against Miyamura's Casie Taylor during Thursday's District 1-4A girls soccer match at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Aztec's Cara Daugherty controls the ball against Miyamura's Aja Francisco during Thursday's District 1-4A girls soccer match at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec.
Aztec's Cara Daugherty controls the ball against Miyamura's Aja Francisco during Thursday's District 1-4A girls soccer match at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    FARMINGTON — Behind a balanced scoring attack, the Aztec Lady Tigers overpowered Miyamura 6-1 in tonight's District 1-4A girls soccer match at Fred Cook Stadium in Aztec.

    Miranda Garcia scored two goals, while EdenJames Martinez, Aspen Newland, Dionne Nelson and Madison Frost each scored a goal.

    Aztec is now 13-3-1, 6-0 in district.

    Navajo Prep volleyball 6-0 in district

    The Lady Eagles won in straight sets (25-20, 25-16, 25-13) tonight at Crownpoint. 

    Prep’s now 10-6 this season.

    Lady Eagles shut out Monte Del Sol

    The Navajo Prep girls soccer team won 5-0 today at Eagle Stadium in Farmington, its first District 1-A/3A victory of 2019.

    Emma Mohs scored three goals for Prep (4-13-1, 1-3-1).

    Aztec boys soccer also victorious

    The Tigers won 5-2 today at Miyamura.

    Aztec’s now 7-11, 5-1 in District 1-4A.

    Bloomfield volleyball wins, Aztec volleyball loses

    BHS won in five sets (25-21, 23-25, 25-27, 25-20, 15-12) tonight at Shiprock, while Miyamura beat Aztec in straight sets (25-18, 25-12, 25-22) tonight at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.

    Navajo Prep's Kalani Williams cuts to the left toward the goalkeeper box against Monte Del Sol's Aliya Fagan (8) during Thursday's District 1-A/3A girls soccer match at Eagle Stadium in Farmington.
    Navajo Prep's Kalani Williams cuts to the left toward the goalkeeper box against Monte Del Sol's Aliya Fagan (8) during Thursday's District 1-A/3A girls soccer match at Eagle Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Navajo Prep's Megan Wato passes the ball down the left side against Monte Del Sol during Thursday's District 1-A/3A girls soccer match at Eagle Stadium in Farmington.
    Navajo Prep's Megan Wato passes the ball down the left side against Monte Del Sol during Thursday's District 1-A/3A girls soccer match at Eagle Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Navajo Prep's Holly Walker attacks the far left edge of the box against Monte Del Sol during Thursday's District 1-A/3A girls soccer match at Eagle Stadium in Farmington.
    Navajo Prep's Holly Walker attacks the far left edge of the box against Monte Del Sol during Thursday's District 1-A/3A girls soccer match at Eagle Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Monte Del Sol's Araceli Pena clears the ball against Navajo Prep during Thursday's District 1-A/3A girls soccer match at Eagle Stadium in Farmington.
    Monte Del Sol's Araceli Pena clears the ball against Navajo Prep during Thursday's District 1-A/3A girls soccer match at Eagle Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Navajo Prep's Emma Mohs shoots and scores a goal against Monte Del Sol during Thursday's District 1-A/3A girls soccer match at Eagle Stadium in Farmington.
    Navajo Prep's Emma Mohs shoots and scores a goal against Monte Del Sol during Thursday's District 1-A/3A girls soccer match at Eagle Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Navajo Prep's Nya Benally passes the ball back out to teammates against Monte Del Sol during Thursday's District 1-A/3A girls soccer match at Eagle Stadium in Farmington.
    Navajo Prep's Nya Benally passes the ball back out to teammates against Monte Del Sol during Thursday's District 1-A/3A girls soccer match at Eagle Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Navajo Prep's Emma Mohs goes on the attack against Monte Del Sol against during Thursday's District 1-A/3A girls soccer match at Eagle Stadium in Farmington.
    Navajo Prep's Emma Mohs goes on the attack against Monte Del Sol against during Thursday's District 1-A/3A girls soccer match at Eagle Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Monte Del Sol's Daniela Gonzalez chases after the ball against Navajo Prep during Thursday's District 1-A/3A girls soccer match at Eagle Stadium in Farmington.
    Monte Del Sol's Daniela Gonzalez chases after the ball against Navajo Prep during Thursday's District 1-A/3A girls soccer match at Eagle Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Monte Del Sol's Kaley Martinez has a pass blocked by Navajo Prep's Autumn Dale during Thursday's District 1-A/3A girls soccer match at Eagle Stadium in Farmington.
    Monte Del Sol's Kaley Martinez has a pass blocked by Navajo Prep's Autumn Dale during Thursday's District 1-A/3A girls soccer match at Eagle Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Navajo Prep's Amber Garcia moves the ball against Monte Del Sol during Thursday's District 1-A/3A girls soccer match at Eagle Stadium in Farmington.
    Navajo Prep's Amber Garcia moves the ball against Monte Del Sol during Thursday's District 1-A/3A girls soccer match at Eagle Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
